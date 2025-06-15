Love Island USA season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show where they shared what life had been life since their appearance on the Peacock show. For the unversed, the couple's slow-burn romance had won hearts and the public vote, which resulted in their victory.

They spoke to the talk show host about their Love Island journey, navigating a long-distance relationship, and more. During the conversation, Serena mentioned that they may not be in a long-distance relationship for much longer since Kordell was set to move to Los Angeles "very, very soon."

"And he'll be like, moving to LA very soon. Very, very soon," Serena said.

The host also asked the couple who said the "four-letter word" first, and Kordell said that he had slipped up and said it first.

Since their appearance on the podcast, NBC has confirmed that the male islander had moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Serena and also to focus on his work.

Love Island USA season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham talk relationship, being fan favorites and more while on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Love Island USA season 6 winning couple Serena and Kordell are still together and revealed their plans while on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The couple, who appeared on the show in 2024, appeared on the talk show in October 2024, and revealed how the show worked.

Serena said that five guys and five girls go on an island to find love. She added that people, commonly known as bombshells keep entering the show and the people could stay with their original partners or explore other connections.

"The point of it is, kind of like, you know, explore, see, you know, who's the best fit for you and then kind of just go from there. And then the public votes for who they like the most," she said.

The talk show host asked Kordell how he felt about the love and attention he got on and after being on the Peacock show. He said that although it was a new experience, he thoroughly enjoyed it. He added that he didn't expect to fall in love while on the show but described it as one of the best experiences of his life so far.

"You don't meet this too often, this is special," he said.

Serena blushed at Kordell's comments and the host asked the couple about their fan base once they came back after filming the show. Serena revealed that she initially thought that nobody would have liked them because their journey was different from most winners' had been in the past.

Love Island USA star Kordell added to Serena's point and said that usually winning couples had a "smooth sailing" journey but the two of them had a "real representation" of what happened in relationships outside the show. He further said that there were ups and downs and that they came together to fix them and work on their issues.

Jennifer termed Kordell and Serena a "power couple" and said that it was "beautiful." She asked how they made a long-distance relationship work, and Serena revealed that since they returned from Love Island USA, they hadn't spent more than a few days apart despite the distance. After revealing that Kordell was set to move to Los Angeles, Jennifer asked the couple about who said "I love you" first.

Kordell admitted that he said it first and the Love Island USA season 6 female alum added that he had tried to make it seem like it was Serena, who said it first.

"The first time that he said it, he like slipped up and said it. And like before I could respond, he like sprinted out the room," Serena added.

Kordell explained that he couldn't process what he had said and Serena added that he ran and called Miguel, another Love Island USA season 6 cast member.

Fans can watch the latest season of Love Island USA on Peacock every day apart from Wednesdays, when new episodes drop or stream Kordell and Serena's season on the same streaming platform as well.

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More