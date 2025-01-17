"It was crazy"—Beast Games player 182 reveals her perspective of the game show with player 952

Beast Games player 182, referred to as Mo, recently shared her perspective about the show, alongside player 952, Mia, and player 697, Jaz. In an Instagram Live session held on January 11, 2025, one viewer asked the contestants about how they felt about the voting process on the game show.

Reflecting on the challenges and dynamics of the reality competition show, Mo described the emotional rollercoaster that came with the voting system and the decisions required to navigate the game.

"It was crazy. I guess we should have known because this is island. And you know, what did they do on island? They mostly vote," she explained.

She further talked about the unpredictable nature of the Beast Games, where alliances and eliminations became central to the gameplay.

The voting process: A turning point in the Beast Games

Mo detailed her experience with the voting system of Beast Games, particularly the tension surrounding the exit of certain players. She explained how alliances influenced decisions, saying:

"People were saying certain numbers to get them off... I thought we was kumbaya. Yeah, nobody was kumbaya."

She emphasized the shifting allegiances and the challenges of trust that players must navigate throughout the show. Mia, also a participant in the conversation, noted the feeling of uncertainty that came with being on the island. She stated:

"It was nerve-wracking because it's like, you didn't know as a person that was on the island, what people thought of you or how they established relationships."

Mia highlighted the need for constant awareness that players must maintain, as every interaction could potentially alter the course of the game.

The emotional toll of the game

Mo and Mia touched upon the emotional impact of the game during the live session. Mo admitted that she didn't like the idea of voting someone off, as she found it difficult to be part of this process.

"I hate having to vote somewhere off... I got myself out," she shared.

She reflected on the internal conflict that players often faced when their personal feelings clashed with the demands of the competition. Meanwhile, Mia added to this emotional toll by describing the stress of being unaware of how her words or actions might have affected others.

"Maybe they ain't like, you know, me, I'm kind of myself. So I was like, I probably said something to piss somebody off," she said.

Strategic gameplay and alliances

Beast Games star Mo further explained how she observed group dynamics and tried to make the best possible decision. She recalled how she cast her vote for elimination, saying:

"So then I was like, let me just throw the vote off of somebody. I know I ain't going to get out and whatever. I picked Brendan... I know he going to get out, so whatever half the boat."

Mia also commented on the difficulty of forming genuine connections when every player was ultimately competing for the grand prize. She remarked:

"Trust no one"

Don't miss out on the action! Tune in every Thursday as new episodes of Beast Games drop weekly on Prime Video.

