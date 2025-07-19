"It is not hurtful or cynical" — Zillow Gone Wild host Jack McBrayer shares how the show celebrates weird homes without mockery

When Zillow Gone Wild returned for its second season on July 18, viewers once again saw host Jack McBrayer touring the country’s most unconventional houses, homes shaped like boots, filled with slides, or painted entirely pink. But while the properties are often eccentric, the tone of the show remains respectful.In an interview with TooFab on the day of the premiere, McBrayer explained that his goal is not to make fun of the homes or the people who live in them. As he put it,“What I do like about it is it is easy and it is fun and it is not hurtful or cynical or anything like that.”How Jack McBrayer and HGTV keep Zillow Gone Wild respectful and funA focus on celebration over critique View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRather than making jokes at the expense of homeowners, McBrayer said the show is designed to highlight creativity and individuality. During the show’s development, he clarified to producers that his approach would not involve tearing anyone down.“Hey, I’m not the comedian who’s like... snarky or going to tear you down or embarrass you or anything,” he recalled telling them.HGTV welcomed that approach and assured him that they wanted Zillow Gone Wild to be &quot;positive, exploratory, and celebratory.&quot; To keep his reactions authentic, McBrayer intentionally avoids researching the homes beforehand.“The producers are pretty insistent that I do not do any homework because they want to capture those reactions... live on camera,” he said.Stressing that he enjoys being &quot;surprised,&quot; he said the element makes his experience more pleasurable and better for the program's form.Homeowners’ stories drive the narrative View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor McBrayer, learning why people design their homes the way they do is often more interesting than the visuals themselves.“These people are letting us into their homes to show just a very personal aspect of their lives... and so many of the stories, you know, are fun or whimsical or anything like that. Some can be very poignant,” he said.One example he shared came from Golden, Colorado, where a homeowner named Bonito built a house with his late wife, decorating it with an angel theme to reflect her memory. McBrayer emphasized the &quot;meaning behind every square foot&quot; of the home.He also described a visit to a fully reconstructed Wild West town where an entire family lives and eats in structures such as a hotel and a saloon.“To like hear why they chose to do it, hear how they made it happen, hear how they feel about it, that’s been the most fun for me,” he explained.According to the Zillow Gone Wild host, the focus is always on understanding the homeowners' motivations rather than judging them.A simple home life off-camera View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite visiting houses that feature extravagant architecture or bold interior themes, McBrayer said his own living space is the opposite.“I'm okay with boring because I mean, so much of what I have to do for work is kind of like big and fast and chaotic. I like coming home to just I like to breathe. I like to not think,” he said.While acknowledging that his home may seem plain compared to those on Zillow Gone Wild, he described it as &quot;boring&quot; but emphasized that it still suits him perfectly, especially because it includes a pool.Still, McBrayer avoids comparing or evaluating the homes he sees, saying,“Who am I to judge? I bet if any of these homeowners came to my house, they were like, ‘Oh, it’s cute. It’s very boring.’”Tune in for new episodes of Zillow Gone Wild on HGTV every Friday.