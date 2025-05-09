"It's awful" — Farmer Wants a Wife star Claire makes a bold claim about the show's editing

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle on May 9, 2025, Farmer Wants a Wife Australia star Claire criticized the show's editing this season. Despite some success in farmers finding love in season 15, it was marked by behind-the-scenes issues. Channel 7 confirmed that one Farmer, Jack Rowlandson, was entirely edited out of the show.

Several contestants left the show voluntarily, and one woman's abrupt absence went unaddressed. Claire critiqued the editing after her exit. She revealed that whenever fans approach her and mention they are watching Farmer Wants a Wife, she advises them not to do so.

“The editing this season, I'm like, what have you done? It's awful,” Claire remarks.

Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Claire reveals why she decided to leave the show

Claire further commented on the show, stating that she felt the season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia was lacking, as it failed to effectively showcase the personalities of the girls. She remembered watching contestants in lengthy interviews, but most of that material was not included in the final cut. Consequently, viewers were unable to connect with the girls beyond what was seen on the farm.

Claire also noted it was odd that the show didn't explain Ellen's absence, especially when the other girls came to the farm and asked about her. She believed that mentioning Ellen's absence would have clarified things for the audience.

“They had the perfect opportunity to explain where she was, because when the girls arrived on the farm, I was like, ‘Where's Ellen?’ I feel like from a viewer's perspective, that would have been so weird,” stated Claire.

She further revealed in the interview that she felt uncomfortable during filming because she was self-conscious about her appearance. In the previous year, Claire had started losing a significant amount of her hair. She later got tested, and it was determined that this was due to stress. During filming, Claire mentioned that her face was puffy from steroid use, and she was also struggling with hair loss.

Claire disclosed that all the previously mentioned factors played a role in her choice to depart from the Australian iteration of Farmer Wants a Wife. She felt insecure about her looks and questioned if Thomas was the suitable partner for her. Additionally, Claire weighed the possible implications of relocating to a farm and entering a relationship that might not succeed.

She didn't want to waste Thomas's time or prevent him from connecting with someone else.

"'I've had my 10 seconds of fame, alright, we're done now', because deep down, he is a very genuine and sincere person. So I would hate to get in the way of him forming connections with other people,” said Claire.

When Claire told producers she wanted to leave the show, they were surprised and even tried to persuade her to stay. They suggested that she go on another date and offered various support options. However, Claire did not want to change her mind about leaving. Later, she had doubts about her decision, but the producers informed her it was too late to reconsider.

After Claire left the show, an executive producer contacted her about returning. However, she declined because she had recently cut her hair into a bob and didn't want to return. Claire also believed that coming back might provoke negative reactions from viewers. She revealed that if she hadn't cut her hair, she might have considered returning.

The 15th season of Farmer Wants a Wife Australia premiered on April 21 on the Seven Network.

