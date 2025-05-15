"It's not dated" — Jeopardy! Masters host Ken Jennings fires back at contestant's comment

On May 14, Jeopardy! Masters aired a new episode with the fifth and sixth knockout games. Neilesh Vinjamuri, Juveria Zaheer, and Brad Rutter competed for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Ad

After the first break, host Ken Jennings introduced the players, highlighting Brad’s 25-year history on the show, Juveria’s love for ’90s pop culture, and Neilesh as the youngest contestant. Neilesh later said he felt like an “apprentice,” learning from veterans like Brad, and noted that some of the questions felt a bit outdated to him.

"On Jeopardy! you see a lot of stuff that kind of like, it feels kind of dated. Like it could be 80s-70s culture," expressed Neilesh.

Ad

Trending

This led to an onslaught of hilarious reactions as Ken and other contestants tried to interrupt the comment.

"It's dated to you, it's not dated... You're right. It's a broad spread of years. You're not wrong," stated Ken.

What happened on Jeopardy! Masters game 5 and 6?

Ad

In the fifth game of the knockout rounds, Victoria Groce won, earning three additional points. The final Jeopardy! Masters question was about 18th-century science, and all three contestants, Victoria, Matt Amodio, and Adriana Harmeyer, answered correctly. Victoria had a significant lead with $27,200, more than double Matt's total. She chose not to wager any amount and bet $0 to secure the three points.

"Naturalist the Count de Buffon mocked N. & S. American animals, like this “elephant of the new world… the size of a very small mule,” Ken mentioned as the clue for Game 5 question.

Ad

Ad

Matt Amodio finished second, starting with $13,000 and earning $601, bringing his total to $13,601 and earning one point. Adriana Harmeyer also answered correctly, earning $6,500, but her total of $13,300 wasn't enough to secure any points. Victoria's win earned her a spot ahead in the competition.

While in game 6 of Jeopardy! Masters, Yogesh Raut maintained his top position on the leaderboard. In Game 6, Juveria Zaheer, Brad Rutter, and Neilesh Vinjamuri competed, each starting with zero points. This put them at a high risk of elimination, as two of them might not advance. The Final Jeopardy question was about American composers.

Ad

"After he died in 1990 at age 90, his ashes were scattered at Tanglewood, where he taught for 25 years & where his music was performed," Ken revealed as the clue for Game 6.

Ad

The correct answer was Aaron Copland, a composer who taught at Tanglewood for 25 years and had his music performed there. While all three contestants answered correctly, it was Juveria Zaheer who won Game 6 of Jeopardy! Masters 2025. She built on her lead from the Double Jeopardy round. She had found both Daily Doubles, earning her a strong position going into Final Jeopardy with $26,800.

Juveria answered incorrectly but still earned 3 points, losing $6,000 and finishing with $20,800. Brad Rutter finished second, starting with $15,800 and losing $11,001 with his response, leaving him with $4,799 and 1 match point. Neilesh Vinjamuri risked his entire $4,000 on a response but didn't score any points, ending the game with $0.

Ad

Catch the next episodes of Jeopardy! Masters on May 20 and May 21 at 9 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More