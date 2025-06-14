"It’s good for America if they reconcile" — Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary urges Musk and Trump to end feud over $2 trillion deficit

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary uploaded a video on Instagram on June 9, 2025, commenting on the feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, following Musk's departure from DOGE.

The clip, taken from his recent interview with CNN News, featured Kevin addressing the feud and stating that it would be good for America if the two prominent figures resolved their differences and resumed working together.

The Shark Tank star emphasized Elon Musk’s vital role in maintaining America’s technological leadership, highlighting how the companies he founded—like Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink—have become major competitors on the global stage.

O'Leary praised Musk’s impact and expressed hope that the entrepreneur's current tensions with the government would be resolved so he can continue contributing to the country’s success.

"I think it’s good for America if they reconcile. After all, a lot of the industries that have been developed under Musk are a competition of nations," he said.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary explains the reason for the differences between Donald Trump and Elon Musk

In a recent interview clip shared by Kevin O’Leary, the discussion turned to the feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The interviewer highlighted that there were real stakes involved for both men—especially for Musk—who has to consider his net worth, brand, public image, and multiple businesses.

After stepping away from DOGE, Musk returned to Tesla at the urging of investors who wanted him to refocus on the company. Given the situation, the interviewer asked the Shark Tank star whether he believed the Tesla CEO should take a step back and consider reconciling with the president.

In response, Kevin said he believed it would be good for America if Trump and Musk resolved their issues and worked together. He praised Musk and emphasized the importance of his companies to the US' standing on the global stage.

"This is what makes American technology desirable all around the world. And Elon's a genius. I think everybody understands that. He's very eclectic. We know that with certainty. But this [feud is] not productive at all," he said.

The Shark Tank investor then delved deep into the origins of the feud, explaining what led to the rift between Trump and Musk. It began when Senator Ron Johnson pointed out that the US had been under a two-trillion-dollar deficit during Trump's first term and Biden's term as president.

In response, Trump launched the DOGE initiative with the mission of reducing government spending and addressing a $2 trillion deficit, appointing Musk to lead the initiative. However, the Tesla owner left the project after his term was over.

According to Kevin, the disagreement between Trump and Musk, and why the latter left, came after Trump introduced the "big, beautiful bill," which Musk felt was going against the objective of DOGE.

"If you think about what this Disagreement is about, the philosophy of spending. Musk was brought in with the Dodge brand, which they thought together, to say "Look, I'm gonna find $2 trillion. I'm gonna cut it." That's exactly the deficit right here," Kevin said.

The Shark Tank investor concluded:

"Then he gets caught in the swamp of Washington or the politics of this bill, and he's frustrated. That's not what he's used to as an entrepreneur. He has great execution, and he gets stuff done. So that's how this narrative started about that $2 trillion."

Shark Tank season 16 episodes are available on Hulu and ABC.

