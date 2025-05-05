“It’s not just about the cars this year”— Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary introduces watches in the F1 race

Kevin O'Leary, the popular Canadian investor, earned fame through Shark Tank. Endearingly called Mr. Wonderful, Kevin's opinions on his areas of expertise, such as business, finance, and politics, have gained traction. He appears on several podcasts and interviews, where he often gives his two cents on trending topics and simplifies them for common people.

In one such video, posted by him to his official Instagram page on May 4, Kevin was at the ongoing F1 race, and he talked about how watches have become a new addition to the coveted races, besides cars.

"It's not just about the cars this year, and I'm here to testify right now, what's really becoming a bigger competition than cars, are the watches."

Further in the video, Kevin showed off the two watches that he was wearing on each of his wrists. He explained what those were, showing off his love for the technology.

What Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said about the watches in F1 race

Introducing himself in the video, Shark Tank investor Kevin said that he was at the F1 in Miami, his home city. He stated that they were minutes away from the big race and the weather was a little cloudy with a little sun, which he guessed could be the perfect condition, but stated that he didn't know.

He explained that the weather mattered when it comes to the tyres the driver used. He then talked about the legendary F1 driver Max Verstappen, saying that he was at the post, adding that he didn't know how the new drivers would be catching up to him.

He then revealed that it wasn't just about the cars this year but also the watches. He stated that everybody was bringing out "crazy watches" there. He came prepared because he began to show the watches he came with.

"I had to bring out the heavy guns," he said.

Stating that he decided to go all rainbow, he revealed the two watches to the camera, out of which one had a rainbow coloured rim. One was a Patek Phillipe with a diamond encrusted rim while the other one was a classic Rolex rainbow.

Explaining the uniqueness of his rainbow Rolex, the Shark Tank judge said that viewers might notice that it came with a red band. He added that they might even wonder how it came with a red band, something that was unusual for rainbow Rolexes to come with.

"A perfect integration red band, including the clasp itself. How is that done?" he said.

He said that only one Swiss company could do it. Before mentioning the name of the company, Kevin said that he wasn't a shareholder of the company, so he wasn't revealing their name to endorse them, but he wanted to share because he just loved the product. He then shared that it was a company called Rubber B that made the band for him.

Showing his watches, the Shark Tank judge said that it was rock and a rainbow, and that it was red on red on red. He rhetorically asked what one could get, and asked viewers if he could get his popular Spanish phrase, "Ay Chiwawa Caramba," which denoted surprise and excitement. He exited the video after asking his viewers to enjoy the race.

For more updates on Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary, fans can follow him on his official Instagram page, @kevinolearytv. He goes by the same handle on X.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More