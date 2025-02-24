"It's the path that we take" - When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec explained the importance of the journey to success

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec claimed to not believe that an individual's life was predetermined by the things they were born with. Instead, he expressed that everything depended on the things that they did during their journey.

Ad

On May 17, 2016, Robert was joined by his fellow Shark Tank investors Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran at a 92nd Street Y event. The three sat down to discuss Robert's book You Don't Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success.

During the interview, Robert reflected on destiny and explained that everything was all about the journey that a person took and the things that they did along the way. He added that people were often focused on the result without caring much about the path that would lead them to their destination.

Ad

Trending

"I think it's the journey that we get to. People always want to get to the end result. I think it's the path that we take. And all the little things you do along the way," he said.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shares his views on destiny

Ad

During the 92nd Street Y event, Barbara Corcoran noted that Robert Herjavec did not believe in pre-destiny. She then quoted a passage from his book, You Don’t Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success, which discussed destiny.

The excerpt emphasized that while people could not control how they were born, they could be in charge of where they go in life, and that their efforts ultimately defined the kind of person they became.

Ad

"When we arrive on this earth, we begin our lives and we can't control where we land. If we work to control where we go, every step we take on our own is a measure of truly the kind of person we are," the quote read.

Barbara noted that while she felt that it was an important quote talking about life, she did not fully understand it and asked Robert to elaborate on it.

Ad

Ad

In response to Robert's subsequent explanation, Barbara challenged his views on destiny asking whether a person’s circumstances at birth such as their family and socioeconomic status, not predetermined most of their life’s outcome. She essentially asked if he truly believed that a person's choices mattered more than the circumstances they were born into.

"But you don't feel that when someone's born just their stance in life, what they're born as, who their parents are, where they live... doesn't predetermine most of what's going to happen in their life? You think after that it's the steps you take individually that determine," Barbara said.

Ad

Robert responded that he did not think that an individual's birth conditions predetermined their life. He believed that he was in absolute control of his own destiny and was responsible for everything that happened to him. He added that he knew both bad and good things would happen to him, as he just tried to control how he reacted to them.

The Shark Tank investor further stated that if he had a different mentality, he would not be where he was that day. He emphasized that everyone must make the most of the opportunities available to them.

Ad

"I think that's our nature. I think as human beings we wanna do better. I don't think anybody wakes up and says I want my life to suck, right? I think it is human nature to want to do better. Whether it's for ourselves, to buy a nice car, take care of our family, whatever the reason," the Shark Tank star concluded.

Ad

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback