"Phenomenal salesman and hustler" — When Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran praised Yum Crumbs' founder

Delson Jeanvilma and his son, Zayden Jeanvilma, appeared on Shark Tank season 15 episode 7, which aired on November 17, 2023. The father-son duo from Edgewater, Florida, sought $100,000 for 10% of their company, Yum Crumbs, which sells dessert toppings that enhance taste and texture. Impressed by Delson's grit and salesmanship, Barbara Corcoran praised him, saying:

Ad

"I know the baking space and I'll tell you, you've got the magic thing that most bakers don't. They can't sell. You're a phenomenal salesman and hustler. That's unique."

The Shark Tank investor partnered with Daymond John and presented Delson with a joint offer of $100,000 for 25%. When Delson countered, asking them to lower the equity ask to 20%, Barbara and Daymond immediately agreed, removing Kevin O'Leary from the race. They finalized the deal, making the Yum Crumbs founder emotional.

Ad

Trending

Since its appearance on Shark Tank, the company has expanded its product line to include new flavors. They also recently partnered with True Scoops to offer DIY ice cream sandwich kits to their customers.

Shark Tank season 15: Lori Greiner refuses to make a deal with Yum Crumbs

Ad

While demonstrating the product, Delson stated that Yum Crumbs was a creative alternative to sprinkles that changed a dessert's flavor and overall appearance. It was a "unique blend" of low-sugar, non-dairy toppings available in over 26 different flavors, including strawberry shortcake, chocolate eclair, banana cream pie, berry blue, and more.

"Our playful and innovative toppings turns any ordinary dessert into a masterpiece!" Delson said.

The Shark Tank investors were impressed by the taste of the toppings. When Barbara asked Delson what they were made from, he explained they were a hybrid version of sprinkles and cookies.

Ad

Delson revealed they were mainly B2B, and their biggest client was Wawa, a gas station that used the toppings for their bundt cake. After being in business for three years, starting in the middle of 2020, Yum Crumbs had lifetime sales of $1.7 million.

Delson detailed his journey, saying he started with a few $100 in his pocket and went door to door "from cake shop to cake shop," advertising their product. In its first year, Yum Crumbs made $220,000, followed by $575,000 in the second year.

Ad

Ad

Mark Cuban was fairly impressed by Delson's perseverance and hard work, which led to Yum Crumbs in 33 cake shops. Hearing this, the Shark Tank investor applauded and gave him a standing ovation.

Soon after, Kevin asked Delson about their year-to-date sales. The business owner revealed they were at $505,000 and projected to reach $900,000. He justified the numbers, saying they recently had a purchase order that put them in one of the largest craft stores in the country.

Ad

Delson then stated that they were "capped off at capacity" and could not meet the demand for their product. As a result, he sought help from the Shark Tank experts.

When Kevin inquired about the price point, Delson revealed that it cost 42 cents to make one unit, which he sold for $5.49. He further mentioned that the 50-lb boxes sold to Wawa cost $42 to make but were sold for $282.

Ad

Lori removed herself from the discussion, stating that, unlike Delson's B2B company, she preferred working with B2C companies. Mark, while complimentary, also declined to make an offer, explaining that he lacked experience in the baking space.

Soon after, Daymond offered $100,000 for 25% of Yum Crumbs. Kevin immediately countered, proposing the same for 20%. Hearing that, Daymond reduced his equity ask to 15%. Barbara offered to join hands with Daymond for 25%. Kevin refused to back off, further reducing his ask to 12.5%.

Ad

While Barbara discussed her successful business with Daisy Cakes, Kevin talked about his history with Wicked Good Cupcakes to sway the entrepreneur's decision. Despite the Shark Tank investor's effort, Delson partnered with Barbara and Daymond but at a revised equity of 20%.

Interested viewers can stream episodes of Shark Tank on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback