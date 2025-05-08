“It was sad for me" - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White opens up about co-host Pat Sajak's retirement

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 premiered on ABC on April 30, marking the return of longtime hosting duo Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The season is notable since it is Pat's first appearance since he retired from the main show, Wheel of Fortune, in 2024, where Ryan Seacrest succeeded him.

Pat Sajak's retirement wasn't just sad for fans of the show but for his co-host of 40 years, Vanna White as well. In an interview with TV Insider published on April 24, Vanna spoke about what it felt like while taping the final episode with her co-host Pat Sajak.

Reflecting on the moment, she described it as bittersweet, admitting that it left her uncertain about her future on the show. She called it “the end of an unbelievable era.”

“It was sad for me in a way because [at the time] I didn’t know what the future held. It was ending an unbelievable era!” the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host said.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White says she is still in touch with Pat Sajak after his retirement

Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been one of the longest-hosting duos in television history. Pat took over the hosting duties on the main show in 1981, where he accompanied the model Susan Stafford.

A year later, in 1982, Susan was replaced by Vanna White, who took over the role of the letter-turner and accompanied Pat for the hosting duties.

Vanna's initial role didn't allow her to speak a lot, but she managed to connect with viewers at home with the iconic act of revealing letters on the puzzle board. Meanwhile, Pat established himself as one of the greatest hosts with his endearing personality and style.

Together, the duo navigated over 40 years of television, adapting to the evolution of how TV shows were presented.

In 2023, Pat announced his retirement from the main show, marking the end of his years-long partnership with Vanna. However, the duo returned for season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. In her interview with TV Insider, Vanna reflected on Pat's retirement, noting that it made her feel uncertain about her future on the show.

While the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune told the publication that she and Sajak still stayed in touch and also had dinner together.

“I still see him! We’re friends. We have dinner! Yeah, he’s still in my life,” she shared.

Vanna added that whenever she reunites with Pat, whether as friends or work colleagues, she feels like no time at all has passed since their last meeting. She stated that it was "like slipping into something very comfortable," adding that she meant it in the "best possible way."

After Pat Sajak retired from Wheel of Fortune last year, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest began hosting the show. Speaking about her new co-host, Vanna White praised Ryan for his preparation and professionalism. She said that he had done his homework before stepping into the iconic role.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host also said that Ryan made a point to speak with her directly. He reportedly reassured her that he wasn’t trying to replace Pat, but rather respectfully step into his position.

“He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed. He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could – ever. I am just stepping in.’ That made me feel good because, as Ryan said, he’s just stepping in – he’s not trying to prove anything,” she shared.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 episodes premiere every Wednesday on ABC.

