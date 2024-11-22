Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 episode 28 recap- Angelina faces backlash while The Sorrentinos welcome baby Luna

Episode 26 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 premiered on MTV on November 14, 2024, at 8 pm ET. The Jersey Shore family visited Las Vegas this season, staying in a bunker room at Pauly D's new house. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi suggested a survival skills exercise to prepare for emergencies.

The previous episode of Jersey Shore featured the cast's trip to New York, where Vinny showcased his comedic skills with a stand-up routine at the Broadway Comedy Club in New York City in March. He expressed his aspiration to join the esteemed cast of Saturday Night Live, a long-running comedy institution.

In the latest episode, Angelina Pivarnick asked fans not to "take it little too far" as she received online backlash from them. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino also welcomed a new baby to the Jersey Shore family. It was a mixed episode for Sammi, who suffered a miscarriage but was finally proposed to by her fiance.

The current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation boasts a familiar lineup, featuring the return of beloved cast members, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola, Paul DelVecchio, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

What happened in Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 episode 28?

Angelina Pivarnick addressed her fans on the November 21 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, asking them to ease up on their criticism. Angelina was upset about the backlash she received on social media after the March 7 episode aired, which showed the cast's return to Seaside Heights on September 22, 2023.

In that episode, Angelina took credit for Sammi Giancola's purchase of her Pine Beach home. She acknowledged that she understood why fans reacted strongly but felt that some took it too far. She mentioned receiving death threats and hurtful comments. Angelina accepted responsibility for her actions and apologized.

“I understand why people react in certain ways but some people take it little too far. Have I fuc*ed up? Yes. Have I taken accountability for it? Yes, all I can say is 'sorry.” said Angelina.

In October, Angelina pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct offense related to a domestic violence incident at her home in June. As part of her plea agreement, the charge will be dismissed if she meets certain probationary requirements over the next year.

In other news, Sammi suffered a miscarriage following her IVF treatments but became engaged to her boyfriend, Justin May. Sammi, a native of Hazlet, expressed her immense gratitude and happiness. She attributed her newfound joy to Justin's presence in her life, stating that he profoundly impacted her. She felt their relationship was a dream come true, bringing her a sense of fulfillment and contentment.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino took his newborn baby, Luna, home for the first time. He expressed gratitude for welcoming another baby and growing the family to five. Mike's wife Lauren also revealed that she was happy to be there with her family members and claimed this to be the best day of her life.

Mike reflected on his remarkable journey, noting that his life had unfolded like a fairytale. He marveled at how far he had come, from his early days as "Big Daddy Stitch" to now, celebrating his marriage to his college sweetheart. Mike acknowledged the hard work and dedication that had led to this moment, and he was determined to grow further with his family.

"If you would have said 10 years ago that Big Daddy Stitch would be going on his ninth year sorority, married with his college sweetheart, it' slike a fairytale. We've worked so hard for this moment and we're gonna cherish it," expressed Mike.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 pm ET.

