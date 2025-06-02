"Just want to be alone"— 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper gets scared one day before his wedding with Shekinah

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16, Love on the Line, premiered on TLC on June 1, 2025. With the season nearing its end, most of the couple are waiting for their much-anticipated wedding ceremonies.

Cold feet, swirling doubts, and second-guessing every decision are natural reactions at this stage. Sarper was no exception— in fact, he was nowhere to be found just one day before his wedding to Shekinah.

When the crew found Sarper at the coffee shop, he shared that his last marriage wasn't so good for him and had promised never to go through it.

However, now that he was about to marry Shekinah, all the bad thoughts about marriage rushed to him, making him scared to go through it. He shared that he just wanted to be alone at the moment and figure out if he wanted to go through with the wedding and if he was making the right decision.

Trending

"Just want to be alone. It's more real right now. It's a big decision, a decision that I promised to myself that I wouldn't do it again in my life, and I am doing it again," he told the producers at the coffee shop.

90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah finds out Sarper's location using an AirTag

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16, with just one day left before their wedding, Sarper and Shekinah were supposed to complete all the packing and visit the wedding venue for the first time. However, Shekinah was left alone at their house, taking care of all the packing, and Sarper was nowhere to be found.

As she was packing, Shekinah shared that there was so much left to prepare, and she had no idea where her 90 Day Fiancé partner was. Sarper had left without telling her and wasn't even answering her calls and texts.

When the producers asked if anything had happened that morning between the couple, Shekinah told Sarper got angry after spilling coffee beans all over the staircase while helping her pack.

While Shekinah admitted that Sarper was “hot-tempered” and quick to anger, she also pointed out that he usually cools down just as fast. However, more than an hour had passed without any sign of him, leaving her increasingly worried.

"When Sarper gets really upset, I mean, he has a hot temper. He flares up really fast, but he also cools down quickly. So, even if he did just leave the house to cool down, he should be back by now because we're about to leave," the 90 Day Fiancé star said.

Shekinah soon took out her phone and shared with the producers that she had placed an AirTag on Sarper's key chain to keep tabs on his whereabouts. Using it, she found out that her 90 Day Fiancé partner was at a coffee shop.

The producers near the location approached Sarper and asked him what was going on with him. The man was visibly shaken by the fact that he was about to get married once again, coming out of a tumultuous marriage.

The 90 Day Fiancé star said that he had made a mistake marrying in the past and believed he might be making the same mistake again. He was scared and feared that Shekinah might change along the way.

"I was married 15 years ago, and it was a complete disaster. Still, right now, I'm doing the same mistake again, maybe. Who knows? I need to clear out my mind, and I have to figure out what I want here. What am I doing?" he said.

The 90 Day Fiancé star added:

"I did this mistake once. Everything is so overwhelming. I'm so scared that she will change. For two years, we never talked about it, the prenup thing. And the last point she came with an agreement."

Shekinah soon joined Sarper at the coffee shop and asked him why he left. Sarper decided to be open about the situation and told her that he was scared and having doubts about their marriage.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More