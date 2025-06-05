"Just wish I didn’t find it immediately" - Jeopardy! star Stella Trout reflects on answering an intense Daily Double moment

On the June 4, 2025 episode of Jeopardy!, Texas native Stella Trout finished in second place behind winner Joey Quismorio, who scored $17,201.

In the discussion thread, Stella reflected on her performance, mentioning the pressure she felt—especially when her first clue was a Daily Double. She answered it correctly with “dino.”

“That first DD! I felt like I was in a Saw trap when I got the clue and didn’t know it off the bat, then felt like Zach Galifianakis in The Hangover parsing it out, then it just clicked. Extremely satisfying, just wish I didn’t find it immediately,” she said.

Jeopardy! season 2025's June 4 episode featured Texas native Stella Trout facing off against Jay Borsom and Joey Quismorio, competing for the coveted title of the show.

While Stella showcased a great performance during the episode and entered the final round with a lead, it wasn't enough as she fell short to Joey, who won the competition with $17,201, in comparison to her score of $15,200.

Stella began her Reddit thread discussion, congratulating Joey on his win. She then shared what was going through her mind as she answered some of the intense clues during the episode.

Stella entered the Final Jeopardy round in the lead with $17,200, while Joey trailed with $9,400 and Jay followed with $4,200. “American History” was the category for Final Jeopardy, and the clue revolved around the 1831 revolt.

“He recalled that before an 1831 revolt, he had a vision of ‘white spirits and black spirits engaged in battle,” the clue read.

"Nat Turner" was the correct answer to the clue, and only Joey was able to get it right, adding $7,801 to his score and making him the winner. Meanwhile, Stella and Jay got the answer wrong and lost $2,000 and $3000 from their respective initial scores.

Reflecting on her incorrect Final Jeopardy answer, which was “Who is Sitting Bull?”, Stella admitted under the episode's Reddit thread discussion that her answer didn't make any sense.

The Jeopardy! star noted she didn't fully understand the clue until it was too late. Her head had started spinning, and when the closing music for the segment hit, she felt that she might have locked in the wrong answer.

“My answer doesn’t make much sense. The ‘spirits’ part made me think of ghosts, which brought me to Ghost Dance and Sitting Bull. I didn’t even compute that ‘white’ and ‘black’ meant skin color until it was too late. Really silly but the nerves got me good; my head started spinning as soon as DJ finished and I saw it wasn’t a lockout,” she shared.

Stella added that just as the music was ending, after taking a fresh look at the clue in the last 5 seconds, she got the right answers. However, by the time it was too late for her.

“I realized what they meant and that it was Nat Turner at the same time I realized I didn’t have enough time to write it down (especially because I’d already set down the pen – future contestants, don’t do this), so I just accepted it was all down to Joey, who killed it, unsurprisingly and deservedly. So it goes,” she concluded.

Jeopardy! episodes premiere five days a week on Syndicated.

