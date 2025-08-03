"Kind of shaky" – Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Nell Fletcher opens up about where her friendship with Destiny stands today

In episode 3 of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, which aired August 2, 2025, Nell Fletcher opened up about tensions that have emerged in her circle. During a conversation at home with her husband, Christopher, she reflected on how her relationships with the other women had shifted, especially with Destiny Payton.As she recounted past exchanges and unresolved issues, Nell acknowledged the uncertainty in their current dynamic. In a confessional, she said:“My relationship with Destiny right now is kind of shaky.&quot;The Love and Marriage: Huntsville star shared her thoughts about where things stand and what led to the ongoing distance between them.Nell Fletcher talks about growing distance with Destiny Payton on Love and Marriage: HuntsvilleNell confirms she hasn’t spoken to the girls View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNell began the conversation by revealing that she hadn’t been in touch with anyone from the Love and Marriage: Huntsville group.“Actually, I’m probably being like the girls because I really don’t talk to them. No one,” she admitted.When Christopher asked whether she had spoken with LaTisha, Nell responded that she had &quot;not talked&quot; to her. Christopher brought up LaTisha’s quiet behavior in Los Angeles, and Nell agreed:“She’s very quiet. I want to know where we stand.”According to her, Kimmi had reached out, inviting her to catch up. The lack of communication left Nell questioning the current status of her friendships, suggesting a disconnect that had yet to be addressed.Nell reflects on her history with Destiny View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong the Love and Marriage: Huntsville friendships in question, Nell focused on Destiny. She shared that Destiny had recently contacted her and believed Destiny &quot;missed&quot; her. She then reflected on the effort she had put into supporting Destiny in the past.However, Nell recalled a previous exchange that led her to question the strength of their connection. In that previous moment with the others, Destiny acknowledged Nell’s absence and explained that she needed to &quot;assess&quot; their relationship going forward.In response, Nell questioned Destiny’s intentions and asked what exactly she needed to &quot;re-evaluate,&quot; pointing out that she had consistently shown up for her as a friend. She then considered whether Destiny’s reaction was due to her inviting Sunny to a bachelorette party:“All because I invited Sunny to a bachelorette party. Or was it really because of your relationship with me? I don’t know.”Nell considers addressing the issue directly View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNell expressed that she was thinking about having a direct conversation with Destiny to gain clarity. She asked Christopher if she should talk to her as she had already been planning to do so. He supported the idea, suggesting:“If she's asking you to come out with the girls and just that and the other, then you feel like you need to pull her to the side and ask her about it. Then, yeah, I would love to hear her response.”In her Love and Marriage: Huntsville confessional, Nell explained part of her hesitation in keeping Destiny close to her family.“This is the reason why I did not want Destiny to get involved with our son, Lance. We don’t criticize. That’s my son. You’ve been just as wrong as he is,” she said.Reflecting on Destiny’s decision to reassess their friendship, Nell concluded that if Destiny felt the need to re-evaluate their &quot;friendship,&quot; then she could do the same on her end.Stream Love and Marriage: Huntsville anytime on OWN and Hulu.