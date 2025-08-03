  • home icon
  • "Kind of shaky" – Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Nell Fletcher opens up about where her friendship with Destiny stands today

By Stephany Montero
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:08 GMT
Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Nell Fletcher (Image via Instagram/@nell_fletcher_)
In episode 3 of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, which aired August 2, 2025, Nell Fletcher opened up about tensions that have emerged in her circle. During a conversation at home with her husband, Christopher, she reflected on how her relationships with the other women had shifted, especially with Destiny Payton.

As she recounted past exchanges and unresolved issues, Nell acknowledged the uncertainty in their current dynamic. In a confessional, she said:

“My relationship with Destiny right now is kind of shaky."

The Love and Marriage: Huntsville star shared her thoughts about where things stand and what led to the ongoing distance between them.

Nell Fletcher talks about growing distance with Destiny Payton on Love and Marriage: Huntsville

Nell confirms she hasn’t spoken to the girls

Nell began the conversation by revealing that she hadn’t been in touch with anyone from the Love and Marriage: Huntsville group.

“Actually, I’m probably being like the girls because I really don’t talk to them. No one,” she admitted.

When Christopher asked whether she had spoken with LaTisha, Nell responded that she had "not talked" to her. Christopher brought up LaTisha’s quiet behavior in Los Angeles, and Nell agreed:

“She’s very quiet. I want to know where we stand.”

According to her, Kimmi had reached out, inviting her to catch up. The lack of communication left Nell questioning the current status of her friendships, suggesting a disconnect that had yet to be addressed.

Nell reflects on her history with Destiny

Among the Love and Marriage: Huntsville friendships in question, Nell focused on Destiny. She shared that Destiny had recently contacted her and believed Destiny "missed" her. She then reflected on the effort she had put into supporting Destiny in the past.

However, Nell recalled a previous exchange that led her to question the strength of their connection. In that previous moment with the others, Destiny acknowledged Nell’s absence and explained that she needed to "assess" their relationship going forward.

In response, Nell questioned Destiny’s intentions and asked what exactly she needed to "re-evaluate," pointing out that she had consistently shown up for her as a friend. She then considered whether Destiny’s reaction was due to her inviting Sunny to a bachelorette party:

“All because I invited Sunny to a bachelorette party. Or was it really because of your relationship with me? I don’t know.”
Nell considers addressing the issue directly

Nell expressed that she was thinking about having a direct conversation with Destiny to gain clarity. She asked Christopher if she should talk to her as she had already been planning to do so. He supported the idea, suggesting:

“If she's asking you to come out with the girls and just that and the other, then you feel like you need to pull her to the side and ask her about it. Then, yeah, I would love to hear her response.
In her Love and Marriage: Huntsville confessional, Nell explained part of her hesitation in keeping Destiny close to her family.

“This is the reason why I did not want Destiny to get involved with our son, Lance. We don’t criticize. That’s my son. You’ve been just as wrong as he is,” she said.

Reflecting on Destiny’s decision to reassess their friendship, Nell concluded that if Destiny felt the need to re-evaluate their "friendship," then she could do the same on her end.

Stream Love and Marriage: Huntsville anytime on OWN and Hulu.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

