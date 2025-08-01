"You're getting rusty, girl" - The Real Housewives of Orange County's Gretchen reacts to Tamra bringing Slade’s ex to Heather’s party

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County on July 31, 2025, featured an encounter that brought past relationships back into focus. One of the highlights was when Tamra Judge arrived at Heather Dubrow’s birthday party with Slade Smiley’s former fiancée, Jo De La Rosa.The appearance took Gretchen Rossi, Slade’s current partner, by surprise. While Rossi and Jo greeted each other cordially at the event, Rossi made it clear in a confessional that her issue was not with Jo, but with Tamra, saying:“It doesn’t matter if Jo and I are good. It has to do with Tamra. Didn’t work. Try again. You’re getting rusty, girl.”Tension resurfaces as Slade Smiley’s ex Jo De La Rosa joins Heather Dubrow’s party on The Real Housewives of Orange CountyTamra arrives with Jo De La Rosa View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn July 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge brought Jo De La Rosa to Heather Dubrow’s celebration, which marked the first time Jo and Slade had crossed paths in over a decade. During a conversation with Jo before arriving, Tamra said:“I just want to say thank you so much for going with me because Eddie was like, ‘It’s a hard pass,&quot;” while referring to her husband’s absence from the event. Tamra acknowledged the tension surrounding the party by saying she was &quot;super nervous&quot; and admitted she did not want to be around Ryan. She also pointed out that Jo likely felt the same way, noting it was probably the first time Jo had seen Slade in decades. Jo replied by stating it had been &quot;a minute.&quot;Tamra later clarified her decision to bring Jo, stating:“I asked Heather if it was okay if I brought Jo and she said, ‘Yes, yes. Bring Jo.’ So if Gretchen is threatened by Jo, that’s her problem.”Gretchen responds to Tamra’s intentions View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley approached Jo during the party to exchange brief greetings. Jo stood up and hugged both of them. She greeted Slade, who gave a noticeably awkward response. Gretchen also acknowledged Jo with a polite remark.Despite the calm exchange, Rossi stated in her confessional that the gesture was not about Jo. The Real Housewives of Orange County star emphasized that Tamra bringing &quot;Slade’s ex&quot; to the event was not a sign of wanting to reconcile or &quot;move forward&quot; with her. She also remarked:“That’s so her to bring Jo. Out of all the people that Tamra could have brought, Tamra is clearly trying to poke.”When Heather’s husband, Terry Dubrow, asked Gretchen if an apology could resolve their issues, she said no. She questioned whether there had been any &quot;changed behavior&quot; from Tamra Judge over the past 15 years, firmly rejecting the idea. When Terry then suggested that Tamra might have changed, Gretchen responded:“Oh really? But you’re gonna walk in with my husband’s ex? That’s really good changed behavior.”The history between Slade, Jo, and Gretchen View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJo De La Rosa and Slade Smiley were engaged during the early seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but they split in season 2, in 2007. After their separation, Slade briefly dated another RHOC alum, Lauri Peterson, before beginning a long-term relationship with Gretchen Rossi. Rossi joined the cast in season 4, and the two have now been together for 16 years and share a daughter.Rossi returned to RHOC this season as a friend, following a 12-year break from the show.The Real Housewives of Orange County's current season continues to air Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Bravo.