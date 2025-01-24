"Literally, never": The Traitors UK star Charlotte shares her thoughts on making it to the final five

Charlotte, one of the final five contestants on The Traitors UK Season 3, shared her thoughts on making it to the final five during an interview with BBC ahead of the show's finale on January 24, 2025. When asked if she ever thought she would make it this far in the competition, Charlotte explained,

"Never. Literally, never."

She added that the game is unpredictable and influenced by a combination of luck, skill, and circumstances, making it hard to plan or expect success.

Charlotte reflects on making it to the final five in

The Traitors UK

Thoughts on joining the show

Trending

Charlotte described her expectations going into The Traitors UK as being centered around experiencing the game itself and meeting new people. She stated,

"Coming into the show I was excited to meet lots of different people and get the chance to play this incredible game that I'd seen on TV."

She explained that the immersive nature of the show made it an all-consuming experience, where life in the castle revolved entirely around the game. When reflecting on her recruitment as a Traitor, Charlotte shared that it was a significant moment for her. She explained,

"The best moment of my experience was definitely being recruited as a Traitor because it allowed me to see the game from the other side to a Faithful."

Despite this experience, Charlotte expressed that she never anticipated making it to the final five. The Traitors UK star stated,

"I don't think you can go into The Traitors ever thinking you're going to win." citing the unpredictable nature of the game as a key factor."

Highlights from the castle

Charlotte remembered specific missions that stood out to her as highlights of the experience. The Traitors UK star revealed that her favorite mission was the "dolls mission," which she described as an enjoyable activity that provided a moment of levity amid the tension of the competition.

"It was so much silly fun running up and down the hallway. I laughed so much while we were doing it," she said.

While reflecting on the overall experience, Charlotte mentioned that the emotions involved in the game are deeply real due to its immersive nature.

"Your life in the castle becomes the game," she explained.

She stressed that this immersion allowed her to form connections with fellow contestants and navigate the complexities of the game's strategic elements. Charlotte also highlighted the challenges of maintaining her strategy throughout the competition.

The Traitors UK star stated that being part of a deception-based game required balancing self-expression with gameplay, which was a central part of her approach.

What winning would mean to Charlotte

When asked what winning would mean to her, Charlotte emphasized the unique position of being a recruited Traitor in the competition.

"I think it would be really cool to have a recruited Traitor winning, because that is something that hasn't been done before in the UK version of the game," she noted.

However, Charlotte also reflected on the broader significance of her experience. She stated,

"Without sounding too cliché, the experience is what I wanted, so I already feel I have won."

The Traitors UK star explained that her goals included building relationships with other players, playing the game authentically, and having a positive overall experience. Charlotte also shared that participating in the show allowed her to confront personal challenges and build resilience. She said,

"Behind the chatty facade I am quite a self-doubter and this whole experience has been something I'm truly proud of myself for."

Don’t miss the thrilling finale of The Traitors UK on iPlayer and BBC One, airing on Friday, 24 January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback