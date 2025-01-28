"Long distance" — Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher opens up about her relationship with Keith

Daisy Kelliher, a prominent figure on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, recently opened up about her post-show relationship with deckhand Keith Allen. After a heartfelt goodbye in the Season 5 finale, where the duo pledged to stay connected, Daisy revealed in an exclusive interview that their romance continued for a year but ultimately ended due to the challenges of long-distance.

“Keith and I dated long distance for a year after filming but ended after a year due to a few reasons, but mainly distance,”

Daisy shared in an interview with The Daily Dish, Bravo, on January 27. While the relationship didn’t last, she emphasized that they remain in touch “quite frequently.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher and Keith Allen's relationship dynamic

On the Season 5 finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy Kelliher and Keith Allen bid farewell, committing to continue their relationship beyond the charter season. During a confessional interview with The Daily Dish, Keith expressed his admiration for Daisy, stating,

“When I’m working, I’m like in a work zone, and if there’s any kind of romance, it just gets messy. But I kind of realized that Daisy and I see the world almost through a similar lens. And for me, when you build a connection with someone, that makes it 100 percent worth it.”

Daisy also reflected on her bond with Keith during the finale, noting that her maturity has helped her understand what she truly deserves in a relationship. While she joked about the possibility of marriage and starting a family with Keith, she acknowledged the uncertainty of their future together.

The relationship, however, faced its biggest hurdle after filming wrapped — distance. Despite their best efforts to maintain the connection, the couple ultimately decided to part ways. Daisy confirmed that she and Keith dated after filming but distance was the main reason they parted ways.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher’s post-season reflections and goals

Beyond her connection with Keith, Daisy Kelliher has been reflecting on her journey as the chief stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. In an interview with The Daily Dish on January 3, she shared that she no longer maintains contact with stews Danni Warren and Diana Cruz, stating,

“I do not speak to Danni and Diana. I wish them the best in their future endeavors but we did not leave the boat as friends and I have no interest in being friends with them, and I think it’s safe to assume the feeling is mutual.”

Daisy also spoke about her growth as a leader, noting that watching the season back was a “learning experience.” She admitted,

“I can’t be everyone’s friend and I should have been more authoritative with the girls. I think unfortunately my lack of stern leadership allowed a toxic energy to filter throughout the boat.”

Despite the challenges, Daisy emphasized that every season teaches her something new and helps her improve as a leader and crewmate. Looking ahead, Daisy Kelliher has set some personal goals for 2025. In a lighthearted Instagram post, she outlined her aspirations, including to:

“get a bigger a**, make more money, travel more.”

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star accompanied the caption with a photo of herself in a black, cutout swimsuit while relaxing in a rooftop pool in Dubai. Daisy reflected on her 2024 journey, sharing highlights from the past year on Instagram, including traveling, attending premieres, and nearly finding love.

“A year of thriving and surviving with multiple breakdowns in between,”

she wrote in the caption of a Reel, adding, “almost finding love, losing it just as quick.” Currently, Daisy is based in London, though she continues to travel extensively and work on new projects. As she revealed,

“I spend most of my time in London and travel in between. I am working on a few different projects and I am excited for the future!”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can follow Daisy Kelliher on Instagram @daisykelliher87.

