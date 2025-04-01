Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6: Amara and Allan's relationship timeline explored

Love & Hip Hop Miami stars Amara La Negra and Allan Mueses met in Santo Domingo during real estate business dealings. The pair announced Amara's pregnancy in November 2021, with her choosing single motherhood. Allan, father to four daughters, including Layla and Alanna from previous relationships, maintains a $500,000 net worth through his real estate ventures, according to Kemi Filani.

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 captures their co-parenting journey, Allan's marriage revelation, and discussions about future children through artificial conception. Their story spans from professional collaboration to personal relationship, resulting in shared parenting responsibilities while living separate lives.

Love & Hip Hop Miami documents Amara and Allan's path from business to co-parents

The relationship began at Allan's company, Soluciones Allan, where the pair started working together in 2021. Their business collaboration evolved into a romantic connection, documented through season 4 of Love & Hip Hop Miami. Allan was already a father of two daughters, Layla and Alanna.

The relationship moved quickly, with Amara sharing news about a miscarriage in July 2021 through a now-deleted social media post. By November 2021, she announced her pregnancy with twins. The birth occurred via C-section on March 23, 2022, with both parents participating in welcoming their daughters.

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 4 captured the couple's developing story, showing both high points and challenges. Amara La Negr’s mother, Ana, emerged as a significant voice in their relationship, particularly regarding Amara's career decisions. During filming, discussions centered on potential relocation to the Dominican Republic and family planning.

The show documented Allan's interactions with Amara's family and their attempts to blend personal goals with professional aspirations. During another confrontation in season 5 episode 23, Allan allegedly made derogatory comments about Amara's appearance, causing emotional distress.

The incident occurred after Allan grew close to Florence El Luche's sister, Gaelle Jacques, at an event. When the Love & Hip Hop Miami star addressed this situation with Allan, the exchange turned hostile. This led Amara to confide in cast member Brooke Valentine about Allan's behavior toward her as the mother of his children.

In Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 episode 6 titled 'Take the Cake,' Allan suggested a trip to the Dominican Republic so the twins could meet his extended family. The proposal came during attempts to establish a cordial co-parenting relationship. Amara expressed openness to considering the travel plans, focusing on their daughters' connections with their Dominican heritage.

Season 6 episode 14 of the reality show brought significant revelations about Allan and Amara's relationship. A conversation between Amara and Allan's mother, Martha, revealed discussions about having more children. Martha shared Allan's expressed feelings for Amara during these conversations. However, the situation became complicated when Allan's marital status came to light during filming.

In the same episode, Amara suggested that Allan have future children through artificial means. She proposed Allan serve as a sperm donor, wanting her children to share the same father. Allan expressed reservations, citing his religious beliefs and preference for natural conception. He mentioned needing to discuss such decisions with his wife, acknowledging potential complications in their marriage.

About Amara La Negra and Allan Mueses

Amara La Negra, whose real name is Diana Danelys De Los Santos, established herself as a multi-talented artist before her relationship with Allan gained public attention. Dubbed by Billboard as the "breakout star" of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, per TheCinemaholic, she leveraged her reality TV fame into a multi-album record deal with BMG music company.

Meanwhile, Allan Mueses built his career as a real estate expert in the Dominican Republic. He managed multiple business ventures while maintaining a low profile until his appearance on the VH1 series, according to legit.ng. He holds degrees in Business Administration and Telecommunication from Western Michigan University. Additionally, he manages Dream Big Construction Company while working as a Network Specialist at ITLA.

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 airs on VH1.

