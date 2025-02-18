"Did you go see her?"— Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara questions Allan about meeting Flo again

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, which aired on February 17, featured a heated conversation between Amara La Negra and her ex-partner, Allan Mueses. The episode focused on Amara confronting Allan about his recent meeting with Flo, a subject that had previously created tension between them.

"The last time I saw you, I was upset because of the whole Flo situation. And I know you told me you were gonna go see her. So, did you go see her?," Amara asked Allan.

The exchange revealed the complexities of their co-parenting relationship, as Amara voiced concerns about Allan’s commitment to their daughters. In a separate conversation, she also shared her thoughts on expanding her family, even considering Allan as a potential sperm donor despite his current marriage.

Amara and Allan’s conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 14

During their sit-down in Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Amara acknowledged that she was still close to Allan since he was the father of her children. She admitted in her Love & Hip Hop: Miami confessional,

“But despite everything that has happened with Allan, I'm still somewhat close to him because he is the father of my children. And possibly the sperm donor to my next children.”

Amara confronted Allan about the situation with Flo, reminding him that their last encounter had upset her. She remembered that he had mentioned his plans to see Flo and asked if he had followed through.

Allan confirmed that he had met with Flo, emphasizing that he had kept his promise to take care of her and stating that the matter was settled. Despite his assurance, Amara remained unconvinced. Allan then tried to reassure Amara, explaining,

“It's over. I never intentionally talked s*** to hurt you or for her to use our private conversation to get to you. Like, I spoke what I had in my heart. That I just wanted to see all my daughters together.”

Amara clarified her stance, saying,

“I've never been against the girls meeting or spending time together or getting to know each other. I just wanted you to be more present in our daughter's life first. Before we even considered bringing them together. That was all.”

Allan agreed, responding, “And that's all I wanted, too.”

In his Love & Hip Hop: Miami confessional, Allan explained that his main priority was co-parenting and staying close to his children. He shared that he had ended things with Flo, as maintaining his relationship with Amara was more important to him.

The conversation then took an unexpected turn when Amara mentioned her friend Estelita, who was dealing with health issues from past cosmetic procedures. Inspired by Estelita’s story, Amara shared her own thoughts on expanding her family. She told Allan,

“I have considered and I have thought about having more children… I don't want anything to stop me from soon completing my dreams of having a big family.”

She asked Allan if he would be willing to donate sperm for her future children, saying,

“I wanted to ask you if maybe, you know, you would be willing to put it in a cup.”

Allan was taken aback by the request, responding, “Gotta be kidding me." When Amara pressed Allan about donating his sperm, he made it clear that he was not willing to do so. He explained that his beliefs were rooted in faith and the natural process of life. While he was open to having more children in the future, he insisted that it would have to happen naturally.

Amara made it clear that she was unwilling to have a natural pregnancy with Allan, stating,

“Well, unfortunately, I don't want to do it again like that because I don't want to do it naturally with a married man.”

In her Love & Hip Hop: Miami confessional, she explained her reasoning, saying,

“I've been thinking about this for a long time and I want my kids to have the same father. I know that Allan is married, but that's fine. As long as we don't do it naturally and he just puts it in a cup.”

Allan told Amara that before making a decision, he needed to discuss the matter with his wife, emphasizing the importance of addressing the situation correctly. However, in his Love & Hip Hop: Miami confessional, he admitted that he would never completely rule out the possibility of having more children with Amara. He also acknowledged that his wife might not approve, stating,

“Me and my wife, we could. But what she finds out about this, it's going to go crazy.”

Fans can stream the next episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami on February 24 on VH1.

