Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6: Meet the cast

Love & Hip Hop Miami returned for its sixth season on November 18, 2024, airing Monday nights at 8/7c on VH1. The reality series continues to chronicle the professional and personal lives of influential figures in Miami's vibrant music scene. This season features an expanded cast, including veteran performers like Trina and Trick Daddy, alongside newcomers such as TikTok sensation Pinkydoll and Grammy-winning producer Derrick Milano.

The season follows multiple storylines, including Amara La Negra's life as a single mother, Blac Chyna supporting Milano's transition from behind-the-scenes hitmaker to recording artist, and Ray J's attempts to relaunch his career amid another split from Princess Love.

Exploring the cast of Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6

1) Angela "Blac Chyna" White

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Angela "Blac Chyna" White (Image via Getty)

Angela, a model and entrepreneur who first gained fame as an exotic dancer and video vixen, has transformed into a sober, wellness-focused personality. The Love & Hip Hop Miami star is in Miami supporting her boyfriend, Derrick Milano's, music career while striving to maintain her newfound spiritual peace in the temptation-filled city where she once ruled the nightlife.

2) Amara La Negra

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Amara La Negra (Image via Getty)

A Miami-born artist with Dominican roots, Amara is focused on single motherhood following the end of her rollercoaster relationship with Safaree. As a mother of twin girls, she juggles her TV hosting career and a fixer-upper house project while unexpectedly finding herself entangled in a feud involving retaliation and revenge.

3) Chyng Diamond

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Chyng Diamond (Image via Instagram/@chyngdiamond)

Nenzingha Davis, aka Chyng Diamond, is a plus-sized rapper from Omaha working to turn her viral "From The Block" videos into a legitimate music career. Leaving her 10-year-old daughter in Nebraska with her mother, she has come to Miami to collaborate with established artists like Trina and Derrick Milano.

4) Derrick Milano

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Derrick Milano (Image via Getty)

A Billboard-recognized, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer, Derrick Milano has crafted hits for superstars like Beyoncé and Cardi B. Now, he is transitioning from behind-the-scenes hitmaker to headliner, returning to Florida to complete his debut album while navigating a high-profile relationship with Blac Chyna.

5) Eliza Reign

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Eliza Reign (Image via Instagram/@elizareign_)

A Miami native and former video vixen, Eliza withdrew from the spotlight during a public legal battle with the famous father of her daughter. Now, she is working to rebuild her public image and real estate business. Additionally, Eliza Reign is working to repair her relationship with her adult daughter while adjusting to being a "glam-ma" in youth-obsessed Miami.

6) Estelita

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Estelita (Image via Instagram/@estelitaquintero)

A Panamanian model and entrepreneur, Estelita returned to the Love & Hip Hop franchise last season with her fiery personality. Having overcome a traumatic childhood to find success, she is now focused on growing her lash line business while attempting to avoid drama but inevitably getting pulled into conflicts within her social circle.

7) Florence El Luche

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Florence El Luche (Image via Getty)

A Haitian immigrant, mother of three, and serial entrepreneur, Florence runs a restaurant, beauty bar, and cosmetics line while also performing as Miami's self-proclaimed "Queen of Kompa." Currently, she is seeking respect in both business and music while dealing with an escalating feud with an unexpected rival.

8) Joy Young

A beauty entrepreneur with over two decades in entertainment and the beauty industry, Joy runs New Roots Extensions and a successful hookah rental company. As Trina's cousin and Trick Daddy's almost-ex-wife, she is reevaluating her priorities after a public blowout, a health scare, and her deteriorating relationship with Trick.

9) Brooke Valentine

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Brooke Valentine (Image via Getty)

An R&B singer known for hits like Girlfight and a former LHHH alum, Brooke stepped away from the spotlight to focus on family. Now, with the support of her husband, Marcus Black, she is attempting a career comeback in Miami's competitive music scene while testing whether she can balance family obligations with professional ambitions.

10) Marcus Black

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Marcus Black (Image via Getty)

A former rapper who has reinvented himself as a relationship guru after years of personal drama, Marcus is now in Miami with his wife, Brooke Valentine. He finds himself entangled in others' romantic dramas as the cast's go-to confidant while also facing unexpected challenges in his marriage.

11) Miami Tip

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Miami Tip (Image via Instagram/@miamitip305)

An exotic dancer from Miami known for her acrobatic pole routines before a shocking accident nearly claimed her life. She is an artist, manager, and entrepreneur with her own loungewear line and published short stories. As per the official VH1 description, she is in her "growth era" but clashes with friends who struggle with accountability.

12) Pinkydoll

Love & Hip Hop Miami star Pinkydoll (Image via Instagram/@pinkydollrealb)

Montreal-born TikTok phenomenon (real name Fedha Sinon) who broke the internet in 2023 with her NPC livestreams and catchphrase "Ice cream so good." The single mom and former dancer is relocating to Miami to transition from viral fame to music stardom, learning that social media success doesn't automatically earn respect in the competitive 305.

13) Princess Love Norwood

A model turned professional poker player making waves at the World Series of Poker, Princess Love's gambling career is thriving. However, her personal life remains tumultuous after another highly publicized split from Ray J, with shocking confessions and crossed boundaries leaving her questioning the loyalty of those closest to her.

14) Ray J

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Ray J (Image via Getty)

An industry veteran with decades of experience as a singer-songwriter, producer, actor, and tech entrepreneur, Ray J is back in Miami amid another divorce filing from Princess Love. He is seeking peace while dealing with business drama and personal turmoil, aiming to relaunch his music career and possibly explore new romantic horizons.

15) Shay Johnson

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Shay Johnson (Image via Getty)

A veteran reality TV personality, entrepreneur, and wellness advocate, Shay is known for her fiery personality and public battle with fibroids. She's also a mother to her daughter, Shajiyah. Currently, the Love & Hip Hop Miami star is questioning her all-in commitment to controversial boyfriend Fabo, for whom she cut off disapproving friends and family, as new scandals and hidden truths emerge.

16) Bobby Lytes

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Bobby Lytes (Image via Getty)

Trina's openly gay cousin and a fixture on the show since season one, Bobby has built his own identity as an artist and personality. Now pursuing sobriety and personal growth, he is reassessing his closest relationships and working to overcome his reputation for drama to be taken seriously in the industry.

17) Trick Daddy

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Trick Daddy (Image via Getty)

A Liberty City native who rose from the Pork 'n' Beans projects to become a rap star, restaurant owner, and cooking show host. Trick Daddy is now facing a shocking health scare that propels him on a journey of self-discovery. The notoriously stubborn "Mayor of the 305" is looking for love while battling his own nature.

18) Trina

Trina, a Miami-based rapper, rose to prominence with her 1998 feature on the track Nann. In season 6, she appears alongside her boyfriend, Swurv, while dealing with a significant revelation that affects her relationship. Her recent career achievements include participating in a Verzuz battle and performing a Tiny Desk concert.

19) Zoey Brinxx

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Zoey (Image via Getty)

A Miami-born artist with Haitian roots, Zoey has been grinding in the local music scene while facing industry politics and appearance skepticism. After years of side gigs as a hairstylist and ghostwriter while dealing with housing and financial insecurity, she has finally completed her debut album and is reassessing relationships, including with her boyfriend-turned-manager, Kelvin.

Viewers can watch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop on VH1.

