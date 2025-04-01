Who is new Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star Pinkydoll? Age, profession, and more

Montreal-based content creator Fedha Sinon, known as Pinkydoll, joined Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 on February 10, 2025. As per PEOPLE Magazine, the 28-year-old’s streaming success began in early 2023, leading to brand deals with FashionNova and recognition from producer Timbaland. As of writing this, the star has 265K followers on Instagram.

The former cleaning business owner and single mother creates content in both French and English, spending six hours daily on livestreams. As per the TV Series Finale's February 9, 2025, post, Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 star is famous for her signature "Ice cream so good" phrase.

Executive producer Mona Scott-Young brings Pinkydoll to VH1 as she pursues music industry opportunities in Miami while managing family relationships, including dynamics with her younger sister.

TikTok star Pinkydoll joined Love & Hip Hop Miami as a midseason cast member

Streamy Awards presenter and Love and Hip Hop Miami star Pinkydoll with Enola Bedard (Image via Getty)

VH1 welcomed Pinkydoll to the Love & Hip Hop Miami cast through an official announcement for the show's midseason return. The show documents her move into Miami's music industry while highlighting her background as a single mother and former business owner.

In a Business Insider essay dated August 24, 2023, Pinkydoll noted her challenging childhood, stating:

"I didn't have an easy childhood, and I'm a single mom who's found a way to provide for my family.

Writing about her son's future, she emphasized:

"What's important to me is that my son is going to have a beautiful life. He isn't going to have the stress that I had growing up. I know what it's like to grow up with nothing, and I'm going to make sure he doesn't."

She channels her earnings into creating opportunities for her son. Her younger sister plays a significant role in her life, with their relationship becoming a focal point in the upcoming show episodes. The family maintains strong French-Canadian roots, with French remaining their primary language.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, her son motivates her career choices, including her decision to move from club work to digital content creation. She credits her past struggles with fueling her drive to build financial stability through multiple income streams.

Professional background

Love and Hip Hop Miami star Pinkydoll (Image via Instagram/pinkydollrealb)

The 2025 Love & Hip Hop Miami cast member started her career path in Montreal. Her move to digital content creation opened new opportunities, leading to multiple revenue streams through TikTok, OnlyFans, and brand collaborations.

In an interview with The Daily Beast published on July 17, 2023, she described her transition to creating NPC-focused content, stating:

“I was actually just being in front of the camera and being sexy. And then somebody in the comments said to me, “She looks like an NPC,” because I was bugging and they liked it. So they started sending a lot of money. So I was like, “Oh OK, I'm gonna do NPC now because people like it.” That's what they want, and I’m gonna give it to them.”

She records content in both French and English, connecting with audiences across language barriers. During her Business Insider magazine interview, she chose to share her story in French, which was later translated to English for publication, per PEOPLE Magazine.

The Love & Hip Hop Miami opportunity marks her first major television project. VH1 confirms the show will follow her music industry aspirations while documenting her personal journey. The series plans to showcase her interactions with established music professionals in Miami's entertainment scene.

Social media success and income

Love and Hip Hop Miami star Pinkydoll (Image via Instagram/pinkydollrealb)

Her success stems from early 2023, when viewers drew comparisons between her streaming style and video game background characters. This observation led her to study games like Grand Theft Auto, developing her distinctive performance approach.

After receiving substantial rewards for specific reactions, she refined her performance style to include signature phrases and animated responses. These interactions created a unique entertainment format that attracted millions of viewers.

Love & Hip Hop Miami star’s fan base supported her through continuous engagement, leading to brand partnerships with companies like FashionNova and appearances at major industry events, including her role as a presenter at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

Fans can watch Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 on VH1.

