Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 17 recap: Eliza shares pregnancy news with her daughter, while Amara, Shay, and Zoey enjoy a girls' night

Love & Hip Hop: Miami, season 6, episode 17, aired on March 17, 2025, and focused on family conversations along with relationship talks. Eliza shared her pregnancy news with her daughter, Shamaya, and discussed her concerns about how the news would be received.

Eliza explained that she was unsure how her daughters would take the news and felt nervous about the conversation. Her other daughter, Reign, expressed feelings about not getting enough attention from her.

Meanwhile, Amara, Shay, and Zoey spent time together during a girls' night. They talked about Amara's relationship with Allan and her thoughts about having another child.

Emjay also performed a song during the night and later spoke to Amara about his feelings. He used the opportunity to express himself and said that he understood her more than any other man in her life.

Eliza decided it was time to tell her daughter Shamaya about her pregnancy in this episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. In a confessional, she reflected on the change ahead, stating that it was their last holiday photo before they had a "whole new addition to the family."

"This is the last holiday photo with this bunch, by this time next year, a whole new addition to the family."Eliza stated.

She admitted feeling "nervous" about breaking the news to her daughters. During the conversation, Eliza's other daughter, Reign, expressed feeling left out. She said that Amira, Shamaya's daughter, was getting more attention than Reign was.

Eliza found it surprising and said that Reign's jealousy made her feel nervous about sharing the news of her pregnancy with her daughters. When Eliza finally told Shamaya about the pregnancy, she asked her daughter what she thought about having another sibling.

Shamaya took a moment before responding, "I'm open to it," and this led to Eliza feeling relieved as she shared that she was anxious about sharing the news.

Shamaya asked who the father was, and Eliza told her that they would meet him soon, adding that he would be a part of their lives in Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Amara, Shay, and Zoey enjoy a girls' night

Amara, Shay, and Zoey spent time together during a girls' night, leading to conversations about relationships and family in this episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

"Allan has been coming around a little bit more," Amara shared.

Zoey immediately responded, saying that she didn't like him, and Shay agreed. Amara then revealed she was considering having another child before Shay asked her if she planned on having a child with Allan, which Amara confirmed.

In a confessional, Shay voiced her concerns, stating that Allan was "already not there for her."

"He's already not there for her. You already have two kids which your mother is pretty much helping you with. 90% of the time, where does Allan come in here?" she said.

Later, Emjay performed a singing piece during the girls' night. In his confessional, he said that this could be his "chance to express" how he felt for Amara, and added that even if he failed, at least "an audience" would be there to hear him. After the performance, he approached the group and took Amara aside and told her that he "got love" for her.

Emjay added that every man she had been with didn't "know or understand" her like he did. He said he was happy to have the conversation and looked forward to more moments in the future.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, airing every Monday on VH1.

