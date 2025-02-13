Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 31 recap- Ekin-Su and Elma have a fallout while the islanders get a call from home

Love Island: All Stars released the latest episode of season 2 on February 12, 2025. The latest season initially premiered on 13 January 2025, featuring former contestants from previous seasons of the well-known reality franchise. Maya Jama returned to present the series, with Iain Stirling returning as narrator.

Islanders have to live in a villa in South Africa and to survive, they have to pair up with another Islander. There are 12 islanders currently remaining on the show including Casey O'Gorman, Catherine Agbaje, Curtis Pritchard, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Elma Pazar, Gabby Allen, Grace Jackson, Harriett Blackmore, Luca Bish, Omar Nyame, Ronnie Vint, and Sammy Root.

In the latest episode, Ekin-Su and Elma had a big fallout after the last episode's dinner. The women of the show also went through a rollercoaster of emotions as they received phone calls from their loved ones.

What happened in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 31?

The new Love Island: All Stars episode picked up where it left off at the dinner table. After the last night's dinner, everyone got back to their rooms to rest. It was later revealed that the girls would receive video calls from home. But before any of that could happen, Ekin-Su had had enough of the comments from her fellow islanders.

She finally lost her temper and confronted Sammy and Elma on Love Island: All Stars. Ekin-Su expressed her frustration, saying that things had been tense between them since the heart rate challenge. She felt that Sammy and Elma were always teaming up against them in games. Ekin-Su was particularly upset about the way Sammy had spoken to her partner, Curtis.

"The way you've told Curtis to shut up and f**k off I really don't agree with. No one talks to my man like that," said Ekin-Su.

Sammy tried to calm Ekin-Su down, telling her to breathe and talk things through before they got out of hand. However, Ekin-Su was too angry to listen. Elma jumped into the argument, yelling at Ekin-Su.

Meanwhile, the other islanders watched from a distance as the argument escalated. Luca struggled to hide a smile, while Ronnie thought the fight was exciting. The heart rate challenge was brought up in the argument and it was the reason that caused tension between Ekin-Su and Elma.

Elma was angry that Ekin-Su had kissed her partner during the challenge. Things got worse when Sammy apologized to Ekin-Su for rubbing a pie in her face during another game. Elma thought Sammy should have stood up for himself instead of saying sorry. Later, Ekin-Su had the chance to talk to her younger brother, Arda. Arda shared his honest opinion about Ekin-Su's partner, Curtis.

At first, Arda didn't think much of Curtis. However, after getting to know him better, his opinion changed. Ekin-Su asked Arda what he thought of Curtis, and he admitted that he initially thought Curtis was annoying. But he added that he was getting used to Curtis.

"I thought he was a bit of a f***y at first, I'm not gonna lie, but you know what, he's growing on me," stated Arda.

Ekin-Su was happy to hear that Arda's opinion of Curtis had improved. She told her brother that Curtis made her very happy. Arda smiled and said that he was glad to hear that. He felt better about Curtis after talking to Ekin-Su. Meanwhile, Gabby Allen broke down in tears during Love Island: All Stars. She received a video call from her younger brother Ethan and opened up about their late father.

Gabby asked Ethan if he thought their dad would have liked her partner Casey. Ethan reassured Gabby that their father Mike would have definitely liked Casey. Gabby's emotions overflowed, and she began to cry.

Elma also got a surprise video call from her best friend, Amber Turner. With the Love Island: All Stars final just days away, Elma was excited to catch up with Amber.

Amber was full of praise for Elma's partner Sammy, saying she thought he was a great match for her. On the other hand, Amber had some doubts about Ekin-Su and Curtis' relationship, thinking it didn't seem very real.

Love Island: All Stars airs at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

