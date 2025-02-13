 "I’m sick of it"— Love Island: All Stars' Ekin-Su confronts Elma and Sammy in the latest episode

Love Island: All Stars aired a new episode on February 12, 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX. Ekin-Su and Curtis addressed Elma and Sammy about an issue built up since the heart rate challenge. Ekin-Su expressed frustration over the situation and said,

“I’m sick of it and I’m just frustrated, I’ve been quiet for days. I’m telling you exactly how I feel, you’ve had something against me since the heart rate challenge, let it go.”

Sammy said it was just a game and everyone should move on. Elma disagreed with Ekin-Su bringing it up again, and the conversation ended with no resolution as she walked away.

The next day, the boys received a text about a padel match outside the villa. They left for the game, which Casey won, but Curtis and Sammy continued discussing the events from the night before. Curtis believed they had been targeted in challenges, while Sammy said he was only reacting to past actions. Meanwhile, the girls stayed in the villa and received video calls from friends and family.

Ekin-Su and Elma’s disagreement remained unresolved in Love Island: All Stars

After dinner in this episode of Love Island: All Stars, Ekin-Su and Curtis decided to speak to Elma and Sammy about the tension that had remained since the heart rate challenge. Ekin-Su said she believed they held a grudge and that she wanted to address it.

“That answer, it could have gone the other way around. I felt like ever since the heart rate challenge there’s been a weird grudge between you two and us and you haven’t let it go.”

Ekin-Su insisted she had kept quiet for days but needed to speak up and added that she was "frustrated." Elma responded that they sorted it out the other day, and Ekin-Su was "getting on her nerves.”

Ekin-Su repeated that it was just a game, and Sammy agreed:

“Exactly, it’s a game, let it go.”

Elma walked away, and the conversation ended without a resolution in Love Island: All Stars.

Curtis and Sammy’s discussion after the padel match

The next day, the boys received a text about a padel match and left the Love Island: All Stars villa for the game. They enjoyed the break, and Casey emerged as the strongest player. After the match, they sat together for drinks, where Curtis and Sammy revisited the events of the previous night.

Curtis acknowledged that the situation had become "heated" and said it might have gone further than necessary. Sammy agreed but pointed out that Curtis and Ekin-Su had made choices that led to the reactions they received.

Curtis believed they were being repeatedly targeted, mentioning that their names had come up in the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge and the truth game. Sammy, however, pushed back, saying,

“You shouldn’t have f*c**d up so many times. I’m using receipts bro, it’s not my fault that you guys have been messy.”

He explained that his decisions had been based on past actions and that he was not intentionally causing problems. Curtis listened but did not seem convinced, and the conversation ended without a clear resolution.

At the same time, back in the Love Island: All Stars villa, the girls received video calls from their family and friends. Some messages reassured them, while others raised concerns about certain relationships. These comments led to further discussions among the Islanders once the boys returned.

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 at 9 PM, with previous episodes available on ITVX.

