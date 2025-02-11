Who got dumped from Love Island: All Stars after the public vote? Details explored 

The latest episode of Love Island: All Stars aired on February 10, 2025, and saw two islanders leave the villa following a public vote. After the game 'To Be Honest,' three couples, Ekin-Su and Curtis, Ronnie and Harriett, and Chuggs and Tina—were at risk of elimination. The decision was left to the public, and when the results were announced, Chuggs and Tina were dumped from the villa.

The challenge required islanders to give their opinions on different couples, leading to discussions and disagreements. Chuggs and Tina were voted the "most boring couple," while Ronnie and Harriett were named the couple where "one person wears the trousers." Ekin-Su and Curtis received the most votes for being the couple "most likely to cheat," a decision Curtis disagreed with.

The elimination results and reactions in Love Island: All Stars

Maya Jama revealed that Ronnie and Harriett had received the most votes from the public, meaning they were safe. This left Curtis and Ekin-Su waiting to hear their fate alongside Tina and Chuggs. After a moment of silence, it was announced that Tina and Chuggs were the couple leaving the Love Island: All Stars villa, bringing their time on the show to an end.

Other islanders shared their thoughts on their exit. Gabby reflected on Tina’s departure, saying,

"Tina is a ray of sunshine – I couldn’t have done this without her."

Omar commented that Chuggs would soon find love outside the villa. Following their elimination in Love Island: All Stars, Tina said,

"I feel good, it was definitely our time. Everybody in there had such good connections, and we weren’t there. I don’t regret anything even if it was a rollercoaster."

Chuggs reflected on their exit, saying that being in the villa allowed contestants to fully "soak" their emotions. He acknowledged that others had formed strong connections and found what they were looking for, adding that it "would not have felt right" for him and Tina to stay.

The challenge that put contestants at risk

The "To Be Honest" game required islanders to answer questions about each other, leading to debates and disagreements. Chuggs and Tina were voted the "most boring couple," while Ronnie and Harriett were named the couple where "one person wears the trousers."

When the islanders were asked to name the couple "most likely to cheat," Ekin-Su and Curtis received the most votes. Curtis disagreed with the decision, responding, "That's bulls***."

Another question asked which couple was on the show "for the clout." Casey and Gabby chose Ronnie and Harriett. Casey stated that Harriett could have reconciled with Ronnie outside the villa instead of on the show. In response, Harriett told him, "Shut your f***ing mouth."

Following the challenge, Casey discussed his argument with Harriett, telling Sammy,

"She hasn’t even apologised, it’s so rude."

Later, Casey and Harriett spoke about the situation, and Harriett said,

"I'm sorry for saying shut the f**k up, I didn't mean it in that way, it's just the way we speak to each other… just chill out."

The game continued to stir tensions in the Love Island: All Stars villa, but the biggest twist came when a text was sent to Tina, informing the islanders that the three couples with the most votes were at risk of being dumped.

Love Island: All Stars continues at 9 PM on ITV2 and ITVX, every day with Saturdays as an exception.

