"The less sense it made" — Love Island: All Stars star Leanne Amaning on quitting the show

The latest episode of Love Island: All Stars aired on February 10, 2025, continuing the season’s developments. The show brings back former contestants for another chance to find a connection in the villa. However, as the season progresses, several Islanders have chosen to leave or withdraw from the show before entering.

Leanne explained her decision in a TikTok video posted on February 8, 2025, stating that she had filmed her introduction videos and stayed in the holding villa for two weeks before making her choice.

“The more the show went on, the less sense it made for me to go in there. And the less I wanted to. Long story short, I’m back [in the UK],” she said.

Leanne Amaning, who first appeared on Love Island season six, recently revealed that she was in the holding villa for All Stars but decided to quit before her entrance. She is the fourth contestant this season to do so. Scott left after things with Tina didn’t progress, Ron exited due to no connection, and Lucinda withdrew before entering as a bombshell.

Leanne on her decision to leave before entering Love Island: All Stars

Leanne Amaning explained her choice to withdraw from Love Island: All Stars in a TikTok video. She shared that she had spent over two weeks in cast holding, initially planning to enter the villa.

“I was in cast holding for this season of All Stars for over two weeks. I flew out on the 5th of Jan, and got back last week,” she said.

Leanne revealed that as the show progressed, she started reconsidering whether she wanted to join. She mentioned that signing up for the season took a lot of persuasion, but ultimately, she chose to return home instead of entering. She also reflected on her past experience in the villa, saying,

“I’ve grown, I’ve matured, I’m so different now. I’m a little less unhinged. I’m single AF.”

She added that she was most disappointed about losing her Duolingo streak and not being able to wear the outfits she had packed for the Love Island: All Stars villa.

Previous contestants who have withdrawn from the season

Leanne is the fourth person this season to exit the show Love Island: All Stars, either before or after entering. Scott was the first to leave, he decided to walk out after his connection with Tina did not progress. Shortly after, Ron also left the villa, citing difficulties forming a romantic bond.

A source told The Sun,

"Since it first came to light that Scott wasn’t feeling it with Tina on Vegas night, he’s struggled to feel free within the situation and push past his doubts.”

Lucinda Strafford was another contestant who initially planned to enter as a bombshell but chose to withdraw from the show. She had spent time in the holding villa preparing for her entrance but made a last-minute decision to return home.

Leanne acknowledged that her previous experience on Love Island season six influenced her decision. She mentioned that her first experience on the show wasn’t great, making her uncertain about returning. During her time on the show, she had an on-and-off coupling with Mike but was eliminated on day 18 after admitting she had lost interest in the connection.

Viewers can watch Love Island: All Stars episodes airing daily on ITV2, except Saturdays, and is available to stream on ITVX.

