What is the new twist on Love Island: All Stars that puts fans in control? Details explored 

The latest Love Island: All Stars episode aired on February 10, 2025, introducing a twist that lets Islanders interact directly with viewers. Previously, audience participation was limited to votes and rankings, but now contestants can ask fans questions and see their responses.

Islanders submitted queries through Love Island's Instagram, where viewers participated in polls, offering real-time insight into audience perceptions. Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the impact of this change.

The Islanders will receive the poll results in the next episode, which could impact their connections and strategies in the villa. This feature was introduced after a tense elimination in the same episode, where Maya Jama announced the latest couple to leave the show

Islanders’ questions and social media reactions in Love Island: All Stars

The Islanders’ questions focused on how the public views their relationships and compatibility. Some of the questions asked included:

“Do you think Curtis and Ekin-Su are the weakest couple?”

“Do you think Samie is more suited to Luca than Grace?”

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this twist. One viewer wrote on X,

“Is it really the Islanders asking these questions on Instagram? Because if it is, they all hate each other fr."

Another user wrote,

"these questions are so shady lmao."

The Islanders will find out the results of the polls in the next episode, which may influence their decisions moving forward in the villa.

Maya Jama’s return and the latest elimination

As this episode of Love Island: All Stars continued, host Maya Jama returned to the villa, greeting the Islanders by saying, “It’s been a minute!”

She then gathered everyone at the firepit and said,

“These games bring a lot of drama in here!”

Monday's episode of Love Island: All Stars featured the return of host Maya Jama, who revealed the results of the public vote for the favorite couple. Ronnie and Harriett received the most votes and were safe. Curtis and Ekin-Su were also at risk, but Tina and Chuggs were ultimately eliminated.

Following their exit in Love Island: All Stars, Tina reflected on her time in the villa, saying,

“I feel good, it was definitely our time. Everybody in there had such good connections, and we weren’t there. I don’t regret anything even if it was a rollercoaster.”

Chuggs also shared his thoughts, he said,

“We both agreed that when you’re in the villa, you can really soak up all these emotions. These guys have gone in there and found what they’re looking for. It wouldn’t have felt right to [stay].”

Gabby described Tina as a positive presence in the villa describing her as a "ray of sunshine", and she added that she couldn't have managed without her. Omar mentioned that he believed Chuggs would find love outside the show.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars air daily at 9 pm ET on Peacock, with Saturdays as an exception.

