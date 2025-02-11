"Obsessed" - Fans react to Maya Jama's cutout black outfit on Love Island: All Stars' latest episode

The latest episode of Love Island: All Stars aired on February 10, 2025, bringing a dramatic turn of events as Maya Jama made an entrance into the villa. The presenter, known for her fashion choices, arrived to deliver the results of the public vote, leaving the Islanders in anticipation.

Maya Jama wore a black latex-style cutout dress with a plunging neckline, crisscross straps, metallic chain details at the waist, and a high slit. She styled her hair in loose waves to complete the look.

"Oi, oi Islanders! It's been a minute!" — Maya Jama makes her entrance in Love Island: All Stars

Later that evening, host Maya Jama returned to the Love Island: All Stars villa, greeting the Islanders with,

"Oi, oi Islanders! It’s been a minute!"

Her arrival signaled an important moment in the competition, as she called all the contestants to gather at the firepit. Understanding Maya’s presence was usually with a twist, the Islanders quickly responded and prepared for the upcoming announcement.

As they assembled, Maya addressed the group, saying,

"These games cause a lot of drama in here!"

The Islanders, laughing, responded together,

"It’s never just a game in the garden!"

With the tension rising, Maya proceeded to reveal the outcome of the public vote. She first announced which couple had received the most votes and was safe from elimination. The Islanders reacted with a mix of relief and apprehension, knowing that another couple would soon be leaving the villa. The moment added to the suspense, as the competition in Love Island: All Stars continued.

One couple leaves the villa as the results are revealed

The Love Island: All Stars villa experienced another elimination as the series finale approached. The latest departure followed a challenge called To Be Honest, where contestants answered direct questions about each other, leading to discussions among the group.

During the game, Chuggs and Tina were voted as the "most boring couple," while Ronnie and Harriett were named the pair with "one person wearing the trousers." Another question asked the Islanders to decide which couple was most likely to cheat, with Ekin-Su and Curtis receiving the most votes. Curtis responded, saying, "That's bulls***," making it clear he disagreed with the result.

Following the challenge, a message arrived on Tina’s phone, revealing that the three couples who received the most votes, Ekin-Su and Curtis, Ronnie and Harriett, and Chuggs and Tina were at risk of elimination. Maya Jama then delivered the final decision, announcing which couple had been sent home.

Post the elimination, Tina reflected,

"I feel good, it was definitely our time. Everybody in there had such good connections, and we weren’t there. I don’t regret anything even if it was a rollercoaster."

Other Islanders shared their thoughts on the elimination. Gabby spoke about Tina’s departure, saying, "Tina is a ray of sunshine" and she couldn’t have done this without her. Omar mentioned that Chuggs would find love beyond the villa.

Love Island: All Stars episodes air at 9 PM on ITV2 and ITVX, every day with Saturdays as an exception.

