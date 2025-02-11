"It was just uncomfortable" — Love Island: All Stars’ Samie Elishi on feud with Grace and Luca

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 26 on February 7, 2025, on ITV. It saw two islanders leave the villa—Samie Elishi and Danielle Sellers. While Danielle had spent a week in the villa, Samie’s return was much shorter, lasting less than 48 hours.

Following her elimination, Samie appeared on Love Island: The Morning After podcast, where she discussed her experience and addressed her interactions with fellow contestant Grace Jackson. During the podcast that was released the same day, Samie spoke about the tension between her and Grace, acknowledging that they had a chat that never made it to air.

"So I had a conversation with Grace and we were fine. But obviously, it was just uncomfortable the whole time," she shared.

She also reflected on her decision not to pursue any other connections in the villa. Additionally, she mentioned her brief connection with Luca Bish and how their history played a role in her elimination. Samie clarified that despite the outcome, she was ready to move forward.

Samie on her conversation with Grace in Love Island: All Stars

In the Love Island: All Stars villa, Samie was involved in a love triangle with Luca Bish and Grace. During Love Island: The Morning After podcast, she revealed that she had spoken to Grace after the recoupling but acknowledged that their interactions were tense.

"It was never a big argument or anything, but I think we both knew where we stood," she said.

Although their conversation never aired, Samie clarified that there was no ongoing conflict between them. However, she admitted that Grace was the only person she did not bond with in the villa.

"All the girls to be fair, but the only person I didn't really gel with one to one was Grace. For obvious reasons."

The tension between them stemmed from the recoupling, where Luca chose to stay with Grace instead of pursuing connection with Samie. This decision ultimately led to Samie’s elimination. Despite the circumstances, she maintained that she had no "regrets" about how she handled the situation.

Samie’s thoughts on Luca and her villa experience

Samie also addressed her connection with Luca, which went beyond the Love Island: All Stars villa. She revealed that they had interacted before the show when Luca had messaged her a happy birthday a year ago. However, she had not responded at the time because she was in a relationship. During their date in the villa, Luca acknowledged this, saying:

"I have a situationship, so I can't reply [to you]."

Despite their prior connection, Luca decided to stay with Grace during the recoupling. Samie was left single and had to leave the villa. Reflecting on her time on Love Island All Stars, she shared that she was not interested in forming connections with other contestants.

"There were slim pickings," she said.

Looking back on her experience, Samie pointed out one moment that stood out to her, the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge. "Probably pie-ing Luca," she said when asked about her most memorable moment in the villa. While her time on the show was brief, Samie said that she was not going to overthink about what happened and was ready to move forward.

Watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars airing everyday at 9 pm ET on Peacock, with Saturdays as an exception.

