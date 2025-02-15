Love Island All Stars: Who Is Marcel Somerville’s Ex-Wife? Details explored

Love Island All Stars contestant Marcel Somerville arrived at the South African villa on January 15, 2025, during his active divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, Rebecca Vieira. His ex-wife is a Portugal-based social media influencer and content creator. Born on August 16, 1995, she has an Instagram following of 638,000 as of February 2025.

Their marriage began in August 2022 and lasted until March 2024 when Marcel moved out of their family home following public relationship challenges followed by his Love Island All Stars appearance. Marcel also left their shared home.

Rebecca responded with a public statement on Instagram in March 2024, taking responsibility for her actions. Rebecca's social media statement expressed regret about the impact of the divorce on both families, while Marcel maintained privacy during this period.

Marcel Somerville starts Love Island All Stars journey during divorce from Rebecca Vieira

Love Island All Stars star Marcel Somerville’s wife, Rebecca Vieira, started her career as a Pretty Little Thing model before expanding into social media content creation. As reported by MailOnline, she faced legal charges that led to time in prison for drug-related offenses in 2019.

Rebecca shares fashion-focused content and football-related posts on her social media platforms. Through her YouTube channel, Life With MR, she documented family adventures and daily experiences. Before the separation, Rebecca regularly featured content about life with Marcel and their son Roman.

Marcel and Rebecca's relationship started at a London nightclub in 2018. The meeting came after Marcel's previous Love Island experience with Gabby Allen. Their connection moved quickly, leading to significant life changes. The couple welcomed their son Roman in January 2021. Their wedding took place in August 2022, with celebrations including family and friends in attendance.

The marriage faced public attention in March 2024 when messages between Rebecca and American rapper Slim Jxmmi from Rae Sremmurd came to light. The situation escalated when Slim Jxmmi's child's mother published private social media exchanges, mentioning both Marcel and Rebecca in the posts.

Current situation

As of January 2025, Marcel and Rebecca continue through divorce proceedings while living separately. The Love Island All Stars contestant confirmed his legal status during an interview with The Mirror, explaining their current arrangements.

Marcel discussed his villa participation with Rebecca before entering the show, mentioning her initial reaction to his decision.

“For Rebecca Love Island was a shock. She wasn't expecting it to happen, but she’s become accepting of the situation because she made a mistake,” he shared.

The pair maintains contact regarding their son Roman's care, focusing on effective co-parenting. Rebecca continues her social media career, recently sharing updates during Marcel's Love Island All Stars appearance, including a photo wearing pink attire after his elimination from the show.

Marcel’s Love Island All Stars journey

Marcel's return to Love Island All Stars brought attention to his complex personal life. During conversations in the villa, Marcel shared insights about his marriage breakdown with other contestants. He told The Mirror that moving forward with the show felt necessary despite his ongoing divorce proceedings. His exact words were:

“It's got to get to a point where we have to start moving forward and living our lives separately…I can’t put my life on hold when opportunities like this come up.”

ITV2 show executive producer Mike Spencer confirmed Marcel's status as a single contestant despite his ongoing divorce. Marcel paired with Olivia Hawkins in the villa until their elimination on January 22, 2025.

The former Blazin' Squad member previously appeared on Love Island 2017, where he reached the finals with Gabby Allen. His current participation came after his separation from Vieira, with whom he shares a son Roman, born in January 2021.

Fans can watch Love Island All Stars episodes on ITV2 network.

