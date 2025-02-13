Love Island: All Stars reportedly brings back dumped contestants for a final twist

Love Island: All Stars is set for a surprise as eliminated contestants reportedly return to the villa in a final twist, as reported by The Sun on February 10, 2025. The returning Islanders will have the opportunity to confront those who played a role in their exit, leading to tense conversations.

A source told The Sun:

“The islanders will get a shock when stars from this series make a return to the villa to confront them over scores they have to settle. They’ve been told not to hold back.”

Throughout the season, multiple contestants were eliminated through decisions made by fellow Islanders. Early on, Tina Stinnes coupled up with Scott Thomas, leading to India Reynolds’ exit.

In another elimination, Elma Pazar and Luca Bish had to pick three contestants to leave, resulting in Naz Majeed, Kaz Crossley, and Montel McKenzie being sent home. More recently, Samie Elishi and Danielle Sellers were eliminated after failing to form connections.

Love Island: All Stars twist: Dumped contestants return to confront Islanders

As the twist takes place, the remaining Love Island: All Stars contestants will come face-to-face with those who were previously sent home. The returning Islanders will have the opportunity to express their thoughts, and according to the aforementioned The Sun source:

"Whether it’s an islander who’s upset they got dumped by a bombshell or someone with a rivalry in the villa, they’ll be very honest about their feelings.”

In past seasons, similar twists have led to confrontations. Samantha Kenny previously returned to address Joey Essex, while Jess White confronted Ronnie Vint during her comeback. The dynamics might be the same this time, with eliminated contestants using the opportunity to settle scores.

These conflicts could alter the dynamics of the villa and increase the level of uncertainty for the other Islanders. Unfinished business may surface in the final days of Love Island: All Stars, which could influence decisions and eliminations in the future.

Recent week eliminations and public vote in Love Island: All Stars

The return of eliminated contestants coincides with the results of the "To Be Honest" game, which played a role in determining which couples are at risk of elimination. The Islanders answered questions about each other, voting on topics such as "most boring couple" and "most likely to cheat."

During the game, Chuggs Wallace and Tina Stinnes received the most votes for being the least entertaining couple, while Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore were named the pair with one person "wearing the trousers."

Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were voted as the couple "most likely to cheat," with Casey citing Curtis’ change in stance on being closed off.

A text message then revealed that the three couples with the most votes, Ekin-Su and Curtis, Tina and Chuggs, and Ronnie and Harriett, are now at risk of elimination. The public vote opened at the end of the episode, allowing viewers to decide which couple will leave the villa next.

Tina and Chuggs were the couple leaving the Love Island: All Stars villa, marking the end of their journey on the show. Other Islanders shared their thoughts on their departure, with Gabby expressing her feelings about Tina's exit, saying she had been a "ray of sunshine."

With the return of dumped Islanders and an elimination looming, the final days of Love Island: All Stars may bring further unexpected turns before the season concludes.

Love Island: All Stars episodes air at 9 PM on ITV2 and ITVX, every day with Saturdays as an exception.

