Love Island USA season 6: How to vote for the contestants?

Love Island USA season 6 released on Peacock on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Love Island USA is based on the popular dating show from the UK of the same name. Hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, the latest season of the USA version introduced fans to 10 singles, who were then paired up based on a kissing challenge.

In each installment, viewers see several singles, called islanders, come together to find love in the luxurious villa. Contestants then pair up and compete to win the $100,000 cash prize.

An exciting aspect of the show is that fans can vote for their favorite participants. Each week, viewers can decide the fate of the islanders by casting their vote. Fans can vote via the official Love Island USA app, which is available on Android and iOS platforms.

How to vote for Love Island USA season 6 cast members?

Fans can visit the Google Play store and download the Love Island USA app. It is also available on the Apple Store for iPhone and iPad users. Interested viewers can download the app and vote for their favorites through it after they click the 'Vote Now' button.

It is important to note that viewers can only vote once per smartphone per voting event. Fans must also keep up with the latest episodes to get information on when the voting period begins and comes to an end.

Apart from being able to vote through the app, fans can also watch the latest videos and get important updates through it. Apple Store describes the app as follows:

"The app is your go-to destination for the latest videos, news, and Islander updates. Test your knowledge with fun quizzes and share your opinions with our fan polls. Get a sneak peek of every episode with the First Look videos, pucker up for sharable Island selfies with our new camera filters, and not one, but two, shops for all your Love Island needs."

Love Island USA season 6: More details explored

Love Island USA season 6 released on Peacock on June 11, with a new batch of singles. Initially, there were 10 islanders, who were later divided into five couples. After the first five episodes, the show welcomed five new contestants after the first elimination.

The Love Island USA season 6 participants include:

Rob Rausch

Leah Kateb

Kaylor Martin

Aaron Evans

Kendall Washington

Hannah Smith

JaNa Craig

Connor Newsum

Olivia Walker

Hakeem White

Kordell Beckham

Coye Simmons

Serena Page

Nicole Jacky and

Andrea Carmona.

The show is quite popular among fans because of the contestants and changing their dynamics. Another reason is the exotic locations explored throughout the season. While the first season was shot in Fiji, season 2 explored LA, the third installment was set in Hawaii, and season 4 took place in Santa Barbara.

The fifth season was also shot in Fiji, and the ongoing installment is based in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. The official synopsis of Love Island USA season 6 reads:

"A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize."

New Love Island USA season 6 episodes air from Thursday through Tuesday every week. Fans can stream the latest season on Peacock.