Love on the Spectrum alum Solomon turns heads with latest look

Solomon from Netflix's Love on the Spectrum has transformed his appearance since his time on season 1, which aired back in May 2022. The former cast member now maintains an active Instagram presence and has 6,700+ followers on his account @solomon_loveonthespectrum.

The Love on the Spectrum star’s recent videos and photos showcase a styled haircut and trimmed beard from his new base in Los Angeles, California. The changes mark a three-year evolution since his appearance in season 1, where viewers saw him date cast member Dani. His current social media presence includes regular content updates about his advocacy work and daily life.

Love on the Spectrum season 1 star Solomon changes look in 2025

Solomon's social media timeline documents specific style milestones from 2022 to 2025. Love on the Spectrum star’s early Instagram posts show him with natural curly black hair and a clean-shaven face. The transformation began with beard growth, which he now maintains in a full, structured style with crisp lines.

His wardrobe evolved to include fitted khaki workwear, dark monochromatic outfits, and statement pieces like cross necklaces. Recent posts showcase him in various Los Angeles settings wearing structured jackets and coordinated athleisure. The photo grid displays his consistent style choices of earth tones, particularly beige and black color combinations.

Moreover, even his hair underwent a significant change from loose curls to a shorter cut with styled edges. The feed shows regular appearances in both daytime casual settings and evening social events, maintaining this updated appearance across all situations.

Love on the Spectrum journey

During his time on Love on the Spectrum season 1, Solomon met Dani through the show's matchmaking process. Their first meeting sparked immediate interest from both parties, and the initial date led to meaningful conversations about shared interests and future goals.

The pair's connection grew through multiple filmed encounters. They shared two significant dates on camera. Their first meeting included deep discussions about personal aspirations. The second date featured an outdoor picnic setting where they continued building their connection.

Solomon's professional path after Love on the Spectrum involved active advocacy work within the autism community. His social media bio identifies him as "SOLOMON | MY LIFE WITH AUTISM." Recent updates demonstrate his commitment to creating awareness through personal storytelling.

Post-show developments

The dating experience progressed through distinct phases after Love on the Spectrum season 1 wrapped. Their first connection ended when Dani expressed concerns about relationship pacing. Two months after production concluded, they attempted to reconnect privately. This period lasted briefly as they explored compatibility away from cameras.

The pair maintained mutual respect while deciding to part ways. Dani later participated in speed dating events where she met Adan, an animation student. The show's follow-up revealed that both individuals chose different life directions. Solomon focused on building his Los Angeles-based content creation career. Their final interaction marked the end of their dating attempts. Both moved forward with separate professional pursuits in their respective fields.

According to her official LinkedIn profile, Dani Bowman remains active as Chief Creative Officer and founder at DaniMation Entertainment, a company she started at age 14. After her time with Solomon, she met Adan through speed dating. Adan studies animation at California State University-Fullerton, sharing her passion for the art form.

She runs autism talent development programs through her company. As per Netflix Tudum, she aimed to establish a brick-and-mortar office for her company. Public posts indicate she maintains a single status while prioritizing her business ventures and advocacy work. Her recent activities center on developing animation workshops and speaking about autism awareness.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 is streaming on Netflix. For more updates on Solomon, fans can follow the star on Instagram - @solomon_loveonthespectrum.

