Married At First Sight Australia’s Jamie makes feelings known about controversial task with Dave

Married at First Sight Australia participant Jamie Marinos revealed the complete details about her Final Test Week decision that impacted her relationship with Dave Hand. The 28-year-old marketing manager from Melbourne got stood up after agreeing to meet another match on the designated day.

“Let's be clear, it wasn't a date. If you heard me say the word 'meet-up' a million times, that's because I wanted to make it very clear I wasn't cheating. I even made sure the girls were covered and the Vans were on – I'm conservative at heart!'” she shared in a Daily Mail Interview.

Explaining the reason, Married at First Sight Australia star stated,

“I genuinely wanted to know what the experts thought my type was. I've always been all over the place when it comes to men. I think, subconsciously, I just wanted validation — to be reminded why they matched me with Dave.”

Her husband, Dave, declined participation in the task. This event occurred weeks after Dave admitted to lacking romantic feelings following Jamie's love confession. During the next commitment ceremony, Jamie told experts she no longer felt in love with Dave. Both participants continued working through their challenges while preparing for the final dinner party.

Married at First Sight Australia 2025: Dave supports Jamie after final task controversy

During Final Test Week, experts offered Married at First Sight Australia participants a chance to meet alternative matches. Jamie accepted the opportunity while Dave declined based on his values. She showed up at the meeting spot in deliberately casual attire, emphasizing her intentions through careful wardrobe choices. The production team later delivered news about her match's absence.

Dave provided his perspective through conversations with production teams. He described his initial reaction upon learning about Jamie's choice. The builder from Victoria highlighted their open communication throughout the situation, noting how Jamie presented her reasons before moving forward with the task.

In her Daily Mail Australia interview, Jamie described the aftermath of that final date task, stating,

“Aside from the fact that it was embarrassing AF, I honestly think the universe had my back. It brought Dave and me closer. We had a really mature conversation afterwards and were like, "Alright, let's put our backs into making this work.’"

She also spoke about dealing with feelings of rejection while having to continue in the experiment without time to properly heal from previous revelations. Jamie acknowledged how past relationship developments affected her current emotional state during the Final Test Week.

Commitment ceremony tensions

At the subsequent commitment ceremony, Dave shared her shifting emotions. Married at First Sight Australia star stated,

"I just feel like the last week my feelings have grown and I've been showing up with the gestures I've made. I've come out of my shell. I can feel the feelings coming on."

On the flipside, Jamie shared contrasting feelings. She stated,

“At the moment, I don't think I'm in love with Dave. I think there's an element of being scared, though. I didn't know Dave didn't have feelings progressing,' she said. And I trusted Dave so much not to do anything to hurt me. "Like, this man is such a good guy." So it really just... It just completely blindsided me.”

However, the couple maintained their commitment to the experiment during these relationship challenges. At the same commitment ceremony, Dave expressed his determination to work through their issues, highlighting his mature approach and desire to strengthen their connection.

However, Jamie and Dave wrote "stay" despite their difficulties.

About Jamie and Dave

The Victorian couple brought contrasting backgrounds to their Married at First Sight Australia match. Jamie Marinos, a 28-year-old account manager from a Greek family, sought someone covered in tattoos yet patient and kind.

Dave, a 36-year-old builder standing at 200cm tall, entered the experiment after taking time to rebuild following a past engagement. His tattooed appearance often led to misconceptions despite his caring nature. Despite their height difference with Jamie at 157cm, the experts paired them based on their shared values of loyalty and authenticity.

Jamie's feisty personality and strong moral compass matched Dave's thoughtful approach and desire for genuine connection. Both participants came to Married at First Sight Australia 2025 ready for commitment, with Jamie's father praying weekly at church for her to find the right match.

Married at First Sight Australia is airing on 9Now.

