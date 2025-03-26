Married At First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35 recap: A bride admits her feelings for her other match while a couple reaches the breaking point

The latest episode of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12, which aired on March 25, 2025, followed participants as they navigated the Final Test Week. The structured exercise required them to decide whether they wanted to meet another scientifically matched partner, testing their existing relationships.

Ad

The episode highlighted growing tensions as Jacqui admitted her interest in Rory, her alternate match, while Awhina and Adrian reached a breaking point in their relationship. Jamie also participated in the task but was left waiting at a restaurant for hours when her match failed to show up, leading to an unexpected outcome in her relationship with Dave.

Episode 35 overview of Married at First Sight Australia season 12

One bride expresses interest in another match

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jamie and Dave approached the Final Task with different perspectives. Dave was determined to strengthen his relationship with Jamie and clarified that he would not take part in the exercise, emphasizing that he did not want to "put this at risk." Jamie, however, was curious to explore the other match identified for her.

“I didn’t expect to have another match, and I just need to see who it is,” she said.

Ad

Despite taking Dave’s feelings into account, Jamie chose to move forward with the meeting. However, her match did not show up as expected. She responded by highlighting that she had "never been stood up before," and noted that the experience was now "on national television."

Upon reuniting with Dave, she disclosed her decision and the outcome. Dave, who had not reconsidered his stance, responded with laughter.

“I’m just glad she got stood up,” he commented.

Ad

Their conversation concluded without further discussion of the matter, leaving their relationship status unchanged for the time being.

Another couple faces a critical moment

Awhina and Adrian also faced the Married At First Sight Australia Final Task. Adrian initially hesitated but ultimately chose to participate.

“If I go, does that make me the bad guy? … You know what, let’s do it,” he said.

Ad

Awhina deliberated extensively, recognizing the implications for their relationship, before deciding to proceed as well. During her meeting with Tim, Awhina discussed her concerns about Adrian, specifically regarding distance and his views on dating someone with a child.

“Tim has reassured me more in this conversation than Adrian has in our entire relationship,” she observed.

Meanwhile, Adrian met Maxine, and they quickly connected. He described her as “Awhina 2.0,” and engaged in conversation about shared interests. Their interaction suggested an ease that contrasted with his previous discussions with Awhina.

Ad

When Awhina and Adrian reconvened, she attempted to discuss their future, while Adrian showed no concern. He expressed that he was "not worried" and that he "couldn’t care less." Awhina, however, asserted that their willingness to participate indicated underlying issues in their relationship. The conversation remained unresolved, with Awhina visibly frustrated by Adrian’s reaction.

Ryan and Jacqui’s decisions and consequences

Ryan and Jacqui also faced the Married At First Sight Australia task, with Ryan initially expressing hope that his match would have a different personality from Jacqui. He stated that he was looking for "someone less critical, less judgmental, and just down-to-earth."

Ad

Ad

He met Vivian and engaged in discussions about their experiences. At the same time, Jacqui met Rory and expressed admiration for his qualities, including his reading habits.

“Rory was like an angel from heaven. I feel happy, I feel light,” she commented.

Ryan later discussed his experience with Jacqui, anticipating questions and a response. However, Jacqui simply stated that she "went on the date," without seeking further details. In reaction, Ryan took a sip from his wine glass and remarked that the situation was "interesting."

Ad

As their discussion continued in the Married At First Sight episode, Jacqui presented a list of positive aspects she valued about Ryan, including his reliability and posture. She reassured him of her commitment, and they agreed to move forward.

However, Jacqui did not disclose exchanging contact information with Rory. When asked by a Married At First Sight Australia producer whether she informed Ryan, she responded:

“He didn’t ask, so it’s okay.”

Ad

Watch Married At First Sight Australia on Channel 9 and 9Now, airing Sundays at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback