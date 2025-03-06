My 600-lb Life season 4 star Gideon Yeakly's life after show: Details explored

Gideon Yeakley appeared on My 600-lb Life season 4 with a starting weight of 650 pounds in 2015. His medical journey under Dr. Nowzaradan included gastric bypass surgery on November 6, 2015, resulting in a 220-pound reduction to 429 pounds.

The Oklahoma resident's post-show timeline includes verified continued weight loss, a second child born in 2017, a 2019 medical emergency, a 2022 marriage conclusion after 14 years, and maintained progress confirmed through September 2023 social media updates.

My 600-lb Life season 4 star also posted a photo in October 2024 with noticeable changes. As per tvshowace.com, he currently weighs around 200 pounds.

Former My 600-lb Life star Gideon Yeakley moves forward as single dad in 2023

Medical developments in 2019 required emergency treatment when Yeakley experienced a sudden fainting episode. As per InTouch Weekly, My 600-lb Life star’s wife Kayeigh posted a statement (now deleted) on Facebook on February 4, 2019 stating,

“Gideon is at the hospital. He called me at work to come home early because he felt so bad. I talked to him not that long ago and he had passed out and fell [on] the floor. Poor thing told me he thought he died it happened so fast. They ordered a CT and we will hopefully know more soon. Keep him in your thoughts please.”

Two days later, Gideon’s report came back normal. Her post read,

“I did find out last night his EKG results came back normal, which is a good [sign]. I also found out last night that the hospital doctor didn’t feel that surgery would be beneficial for the infection,”

The same year brought positive changes with Yeakley celebrating Kayleigh's University of Oklahoma graduation, per looper.com. May 2022 revealed a significant family change when Kayleigh announced their separation on Facebook. As per Reality Tidbid, Kayleigh posted,

“After 14 years together, Gideon and I have decided to end our marriage. Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on Johnny and Frankie's happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths."

Kayleigh Yeakly’s Facebook posts show Gideon's regular involvement with his children through posted family activities.

What happened in My 600-lb Life season 4

The beginning of Yeakley's medical transformation required relocation to Houston with his wife Kayleigh and their son. Medical records from his arrival showed severe mobility limitations, making basic movement a significant challenge. His condition meant Kayleigh handled all caregiving duties, creating serious relationship stress. She directly stated her intention to end the marriage without meaningful health improvements.

Dr. Nowzaradan's medical team implemented a structured food plan, which My 600-lb Life star followed to meet surgery requirements. His consistent progress led to surgical approval within months. The medical procedure took place in November 2015, followed by monitored recovery phases. The documented results showed a final episode weight of 429 pounds, marking a substantial medical achievement.

Post-surgery recovery and challenges

Hospital records noted extended periods of exhaustion, limiting his movement during critical healing weeks. The medical staff documented concerns about his sleep patterns, which exceeded recommended rest periods. His wife's medical update posts mentioned repeated warnings about required activity levels.

Treatment records show Yeakley worked through these medical complications. His progress notes indicated steady improvements in mobility and energy levels. Social media health updates, particularly on Twitter, confirmed continued weight reduction approaching fifty percent of his starting size.

Regular medical check-ins verified his adherence to prescribed health protocols, showing consistent progress in his recovery plan.

Fans can watch new episodes of My 600-lb Life on TLC. Season 13 premiered on January 1, 2025.

