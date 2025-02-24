What happened to My 600-Lb Life season 8 star Leneathra Reed after show?

Leneathra Reed appeared on season 8 of My 600-Lb Life in 2020, weighing 604 pounds when she began Dr. Nowzaradan's program. Reed left Dr. Now's care early but promised to continue her health journey independently. Since filming concluded, she has completed nursing assistant certification, maintained healthcare employment, and shown moderate weight loss progress while focusing on raising her daughter and participating in community activities.

The 43-year-old Mississippi resident worked as a pharmacy technician for 23 years while raising her young daughter as a single mother. During her nine-month participation, Reed missed multiple appointments, citing single parenting responsibilities as her primary obstacle. My 600-Lb Life star completed the program having lost less than 30 pounds, never qualifying for weight loss surgery.

My 600-lb Life season 8 featured Leneathra Reed completing nursing assistant certification

After departing from Dr. Now's program, Reed maintained her commitment to improving her health through alternative methods. According to The Cinemaholic, Reed completed certification as a nursing assistant, transitioning her healthcare career from pharmacy work to patient care.

Reed maintains a more active presence on Facebook than Instagram, using social platforms primarily to share updates about her family life rather than weight loss statistics. Her Instagram and Facebook profile description reads, "God-fearing mother, kingdom-minded, and just simply blessed!"

She often posts about her daughter’s milestones and also helps her daughter’s search for sponsors through social media platforms. In March 2023, Reed proudly announced her daughter's success at the Mississippi Universal Miss State Pageant.

As of February 2025, the My 600-Lb Life star has 1599 followers on Instagram.

Journey on the show

The My 600-Lb Life star’s significant weight gain originated from complications after breast reduction surgery, when steroid medication for a collapsed lung contributed to rapid weight increase. Her time with Dr. Now followed the typical format of the show's weight loss program.

The bariatric surgeon prescribed a strict 1200-calorie daily diet alongside regular exercise routines. Reed initially expressed enthusiasm about the program during her filmed gym sessions.

"He's been talking about having me in here for a while and today it's finally happening. So it feels really good to be checking something off the list that we've been saying we were gonna do for a long time," shared Reed.

Despite this early motivation, the My 600-Lb Life star struggled with program compliance. She missed several appointments throughout her nine-month participation in Dr. Now's program. Her work schedule as a pharmacy technician combined with single parenting responsibilities created time management challenges for Reed.

During follow-up video conferences with Dr. Now, she often cited her daughter's needs as the primary barrier to attending in-person appointments. The difficulty of balancing medical commitments with parenting became a central theme of Reed's episode. During one memorable consultation, Dr. Now expressed concern about Reed's priorities.

He stated that she might not fully realize how quickly her time could run out if she continued down her current path. Reed's gym sessions showed initial promise. Working with a personal trainer, she demonstrated determination during filmed workout segments.

"I'm really hopeful that this, plus all the cutting back I've been doing, is going to make the change I've been waiting for," Reed told cameras after completing her training session.

However, consistent exercise proved difficult to maintain alongside her work and family obligations. By the conclusion of her episode, medical records showed Reed had lost less than 30 pounds over nine months, falling significantly short of Dr. Now's target goals.

The modest weight reduction meant she never qualified for the weight loss surgery that many show participants receive. Reed ultimately left the program early in My 600-Lb Life season 8, though she assured viewers her health journey would continue independently without Dr. Now's supervision.

Fans can watch new episodes of My 600-lb Life TLC network. Season 13 aired on January 1, 2025, on TLC network.

