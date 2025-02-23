My 600-lb Life season 7: Maja Radanovic's weight loss update

My 600-lb Life on TLC follows people who are extremely obese as they try to reduce their weight while being monitored by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. The program focuses on their emotional and physical struggles as well as their path to possible bariatric surgery.

On February 20, 2019, Maja Radanovic made an appearance in season 7 of My 600-lb Life. She struggled with everyday tasks and mobility when she began her weight loss journey at 689 pounds.

Maja has kept up her efforts to improve her health since her episode aired. Her social media updates demonstrate a more active lifestyle.

Although she has not revealed her weight as of yet, her most recent images show noticeable improvement. She now works at Kaiser Permanente Thrive and likes to go hiking and other outdoor activities. In addition, she has a business in nail styling.

Maja Radanovic’s journey after My 600-lb Life

Maja Radanovic remained dedicated to her weight loss journey even after her time on My 600-lb Life was over. Even though she had trouble losing weight during the show, she eventually managed to get enough weight off to get bariatric surgery. As per The Cinemaholic, she kept her health as her top priority even though she did not have a solid support network.

Since then, Maja has adopted a more active way of living. She has shared pictures of herself going to social gatherings and trekking in the highlands. Fans praised her physical progress in a full-body photo taken in July 2022, which demonstrated her transition. She wrote in the post's caption:

“Had an amazing weekend with my mom and grammie. In Long Beach, WA and Astoria, OR.”

Maja currently works at the nonprofit healthcare organization Kaiser Permanente Thrive. She also bought a new white Mercedes, according to her Facebook profile.

Maja has started doing nail art and posted multiple pictures of her creations. Although she periodically shares updates about her travels, she keeps her personal life rather private. She posted a video showing herself on a flight in 2024, but she did not say where she was going.

What happened in Maja Radanovic’s My 600-lb Life episode

Maja Radanovic's battle with weight started when she was young. She found solace in food after her parents' divorce. Her family also bullied her, which had a negative impact on her self-esteem. She gained more weight as an adult since she worked at a fast food business. Her engagement ended in part because she was unable to conceive due to her weight.

Maja's health had gotten so bad during her My 600-lb Life episode that she was dependent on her boyfriend to do simple chores. She had pain and swelling, which made it hard for her to move. For her to lose weight and be eligible for bariatric surgery, Dr. Now recommended a rigorous diet and exercise regimen.

Maja struggled with motivation even though she followed the regimen. She only lost 93 pounds over the course of several months, lowering her weight to 592 pounds. She became frustrated with her slow development and ultimately made the decision to quit the program.

Fans can stream My 600-lb Life on TLC Go.

