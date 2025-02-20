What happened to My 600-Lb Life stars Carlton and Shantel Oglesby after the show?

The sibling duo Carlton and Shantel Oglesby first appeared on My 600-Lb Life season 8 episode 8 which premiered on February 19, 2020. Carlton, who was 24 years old at the time, weighed over 700 pounds and was suffering from significant health challenges. meanwhile, his elder sister, who was 31, weighed 600 pounds.

Ad

The sibling duo had their surgery during the episode and lost more than 200 pounds each. However, when they returned during My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? season 10 episode 1, which premiered on February 19, 2025, had gained back over 100 ponds and Dr. Younan Nowzaradan felt that they would have to start everything all over again.

How are My 600-Lb Life contestants Carlton and Shantel Oglesby doing now?

Ad

Trending

When the sibling duo first appeared on My 600-Lb Life season 8, Shantel Oglesby’s husband, Michael, helped her a lot through her challenging weight loss journey. Shantel had three kids at the time and she found it hard to raise them as well as spend quality time with her husband.

Despite living in the same house Carlton and Shantel were unable to meet each other as they couldn't use the stairs due to their weight. This had distanced the singing duo who once were very close to one another. This opened their eyes and shook them to lose weight so that they could live a normal life.

Ad

Along with her brother Carlton, Shantel visited Dr. Nowzaradan motivated to change their lives. Upon their visitation, they shared that throughout their lives, they have been dependent on food as it helped them deal with their tumultuous upbringings.

The My 600-Lb Life sibling duo initially failed to receive approval for their weight loss surgery. However, due to their sheer determination, they made it happen, and by the end of the episode, Carlton dropped over 243 pounds while Shantel lost 215 pounds.

Ad

However, when Carlton and Shantel Oglesby appeared on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? season 10 episode 1, they had both gained more than 100 pounds over a year and a half and Dr. Nowzaradan felt that they would have to start over again.

Ad

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan shared in his confessional that, after their last visit, Shantel got pregnant and had a baby who was a year old now. During that time she had a bit of a "falling out" with her brother and the sibling duo went back to their old eating habit resulting in their immense weight gain.

"It looked like she got pregnant and had another baby who is around a year old now. During that time she and Carlton had a bit of a falling out. And it sounds like they both eventually went back to some old habits over the last year. Shantel told me they both gained weight, but I was shocked to see how much,” the My 600-Lb Life doctor shared in his confessional.

Ad

After they met with the My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? doctor, the sibling duo went over to find out how much weight they had gained. Carlton was shocked to find that he weighed over 661.8 pounds and had gained 184 pounds since his surgery. Meanwhile, Shantel weighed 506.8 with a weight gain of 135.

Dr. Now shared in his confessional that while the siblings were still more than 100 pounds below their starting weight, it was concerning and he sent them to do an endoscopy to analyze their situation. He was worried that if their overeating had stretched their stomach back out to undo their weight-loss surgery then he would have to start all over again with them.

Ad

“So, at this point I’m concerned. They both have been overeating to such a degree that they could have stretched their stomach back out to undo their weight-loss surgery. If that’s the case we’re gonna have to start all over with them,” he said.

All episodes of My 600-Lb Life are available on MAX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback