What happened to DeShaun Davis of My 600-Lb Life season 13? Details explored

DeShaun Davis appeared on My 600-lb Life season 13 episode 6, which premiered on TLC on February 05, 2025. It was shown that DeShaun was very affectionate and protective of his mother, so much so that he was 28 years old, weighing 700 pounds, and didn't want to leave his mother's apartment.

Ad

It was all up to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan and Dr. Matthew Paradise to help him find a way to leave his bedroom. Over the episode, DeShaun dabbled between old and new lifestyles. While it seemed at the end that the My 600-Lb Life contestant was serious about his weight loss, DeShaun soon reverted to his old way of life. He even stopped answering calls from Dr. Now, who said that DeShaun had made a choice and had no interest in changing.

Ad

Trending

DeShaun Davis' weight loss journey during My 600-lb Life season 13 episode 6

How did DeShaun Davis gain so much weight?

Ad

When DeShaun Davis first appeared in My 600-lb Life season 13 episode 6, he was 28 years old weighing 700 pounds and still living with his mother. He shared that he felt "trapped" in his own body and regressed that despite being the elder sibling, his younger siblings had to help him take care of himself.

DeShaun's mother added that his son's situation might be because she allowed him to get too comfortable around the house. She now wanted to "get him to let go of the spoiledness, so he can try and do things on his own."

Ad

The My 600-lb Life episode further shared that when DeShaun was a child, his father was sent to prison, and his mother was struggling with drugs. To seek comfort, he started relying on food. He was also sent to a group home for committing petty crimes as a teenager, which worsened his eating disorder and caused his weight to exceed 500 pounds.

After becoming a victim of a drive-by shooting, he withdrew from the outside world and refused to leave the house. This isolation further deteriorated his condition, eventually making him dependent on his family for everything.

Ad

DeShaun Davis struggles with his weight loss journey

Ad

On his first video call appointment with Dr. Now, the My 600-lb Life doctor prescribed him a low-carb, 1200-calorie diet to start his weight-loss journey. After the meeting, Dr. Now noted in his confessional that he felt DeShaun lacked motivation and it could be hard for him to change

After meeting with his dietitian, DeShaun began his prescribed diet, with his sister preparing chicken and vegetables to support his weight-loss journey. However, Dr. Now grew frustrated upon discovering that DeShaun's family continued to enable his old habits by bringing him junk food.

Ad

During his second video call appointment with Dr. Now, DeShaun admitted that he had stopped following his diet and was no longer working with his physical therapist. While Dr. Now was disappointed by this setback, he decided to give him another chance and recognized that the My 600-lb Life contestant needed motivation and a goal in his life, for which he asked him to see a therapist.

DeShaun later met psychologist Dr. Matthew Paradise. He used an analogy to explain to DeShaun that he would have to leave his mother's house to change his life. The My 600-Lb Life contestant took the advice and started exercising and walking around the house.

Ad

However, DeShaun soon gave up his new lifestyle and stopped answering Dr. Now's calls.

"We have given him a chance to get healthy and change his life for the better, and he doesn't want that... And a lot of his family may not want that for him either. At this point, it is clear the choices that DeShaun has made and that he has no interest in changing his life," Dr. Now said in his confessional.

Ad

All episodes of My 600-Lb Life are available on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback