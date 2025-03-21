My 600-lb Life season 9 star Krystal Hall after show: Details explored

Krystal Hall appeared on season 9 of My 600-lb Life weighing 618 pounds at age 34. The Frankfort, Ohio resident faced diabetes, high blood pressure, mobility constraints, and PCOS when meeting Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. Following her appearance, Krystal returned to Ohio with her husband Freelin, and nephew Josh, per Reality Blurb.

By August 2020, Krystal shared selfies displaying noticeable facial changes, with a slimmer appearance than her time on the show. Recently, in February 2025, Krystal shared photos with her baby daughter.

Regarding the weight-loss journey, Krystal has not publicly confirmed whether she ultimately qualified for and received bariatric surgery; her continued social media documentation shows her participation in everyday activities with increased mobility after the show ended.

My 600-lb Life season 9 Krystal Hall maintains contact with Dr. Now program

After the show, Krystal Hall focused on family life in her Instagram posts. On May 20, 2023, she shared an emotional post celebrating her daughter Jessie’s graduation, highlighting her journey through special education.

More recently, on February 8, 2025, Krystal posted about purchasing a baby jumper, writing:

"My first big purchase for baby girl. A baby jumper. She loves it!!!! Don't mind the room we're in the process of moving stuff around and finishing the wall. But baby girl is getting so big!!!!"

Krystal Hall's transformation journey

My 600-lb Life season 9 star's final filmed appointment listed her weight at 556 pounds. This measurement reflected a 24-pound reduction following her pandemic-related weight gain. Dr. Now's treatment notes specified a requirement to lose 38 additional pounds to regain surgical approval.

Dr. Now gave Krystal an initial goal of losing 40 pounds in one month through a strict diet program. During face-to-face appointments, Dr. Now discussed her risk factors connected to PCOS and diabetes management. Medical records showed Krystal used a walker for mobility during her early visits to the clinic.

When she first appeared on the show, she confessed:

“My least favorite part of getting ready in the morning is when I have to do anything in front of the mirror. I don’t want to see my reflection because I hate my body. When I have to shave my face, I feel so disgusting. I feel like I’m not even a female.”

Hall's living situation involved caring for her nephew Josh after her sister struggled with substance use. My 600-lb Life star admitted this responsibility as the primary driver behind her weight loss goal.

“Josh (her Nephew) will eat large amounts of food for someone his age and size. I can’t live with myself if he ends up like me. So I know that I have to change. I have to change before something bad happens to me and food costs me everything.”

Her first follow-up appointment revealed a 27-pound reduction from her starting weight. The subsequent months demonstrated steady improvement as she removed an additional 64 pounds, achieving a total decrease of 91 pounds. These results met Dr. Now's requirements for surgical intervention consideration.

March 2020 brought unexpected challenges as medical facilities implemented emergency protocols. Seven months passed without in-person consultations due to travel restrictions. Hall's remote check-ins indicated a 53-pound increase during this period. This change prompted Dr. Now to revise her treatment timeline.

Expressing optimism, Krystal Hall stated,

“I can do what he’s asking. I can move down here and lose the weight I’ve gained by then. It was just hard feeling like I was going nowhere for so long. But things are back on track and I’m excited about that. So I’m going to work hard and whatever I need to make happen to keep moving forward and get surgery, I will.”

My 600-lb Life season 9 star received updated dietary guidelines and at-home exercise instructions to address the weight gain. Weekly remote progress tracking became standard practice during facility closure periods.

My 600-lb Life is airing on TLC.

