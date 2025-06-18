"My childhood ended very early when I was 15" - Kaulitz & Kaulitz star Bill reflects on his challenging past career as a Tokio Hotel member

Kaulitz & Kaulitz season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 17, returning with another chapter in the lives of Tokio Hotel frontmen and twin brothers, Tom and Bill. The new season follows them as they navigate the highs and lows of fame, offering a deeper look into their personal and professional journeys.

In episode 2, Bill and Tom sat down to reflect on their challenging past as Tokio Hotel members in Germany. They talked about the side effects of the fame they received and how they had to leave Germany and move to America to get a private life.

In his confessional, Bill shared that his childhood ended early—at just 15—when he and his brother had to dedicate all their time to work. He also reflected on how his early years were shaped by fear, avoidance, and the feeling of being "different," which deeply influenced his upbringing.

Trending

"My childhood ended very early, when I was 15, and then all I really did was work. Tom and I both had good work ethics when we were young. My childhood was also shaped by a lot of fear, and avoidance, and by the fact that I was so different. We were very young and successful," he shared.

Kaulitz & Kaulitz stars Bill and Tom open up about their childhood and navigating fame

In Kaulitz & Kaulitz season 2 episode 2, after having fun while baking waffles together, Bill and Tom reflected on their challenging past dealing with the fame of being Tokio Hotel members.

Bill shared in his confessional that he and his brother began working at the age of 15, achieving success at a very young age. Tom added that the workload quickly became overwhelming, and the constant pressure of being in the spotlight made it even more difficult to handle.

The episode then showed a clip from their past where the Kaulitz & Kaulitz duo shared their reaction to winning an MTV award. The clip featured a young Bill admitting feeling nervous at the thought of winning such a "big award."

Another past clip saw Bill reflecting on their present lives and how it was about to change after their album release.

"I think we realized for the first time last year, when we produced the album, what it means, and how are lives from here on out are going to be completely changed. They'll never feel normal," Bill said in the clip.

Later in his confessional, Tom shared that their lives used to be guarded and withdrawn, consumed by fear. Additionally, he felt that they were also cut off from the outside world.

After seeing initial success in Germany, Bill said that Tokio Hotel was getting so polarizing for so long that it wasn't looking good for them. Right before they moved to America, the situation had gotten even worse.

"At one point, our house was broken into. We reached a point in our lives where we wanted to build a life for ourselves. We weren't children anymore. We… wanted to have a private life," Tom added in his confessional.

Bill later noted that moving to Los Angeles really helped them. Later in the episode, Bill shared that a fortune-teller told them they should spend some time reflecting on their past. So the Kaulitz & Kaulitz duo decided to visit their storage unit after reorganizing it.

"Why is it so dirty in here? I don't even know why we kept so much when we moved. It would've been better to leave everything behind. We should have just got on the plane and said, "Okay, let's just start all over again,'" the Kaulitz & Kaulitz reacted upon arrival.

Kaulitz & Kaulitz season 2 episodes 1-8 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More