My mind is made up — Kim Goldfeder Clarke deserved every bit of The Great American Baking Show win

Season 3 of The Great American Baking Show wrapped up on April 11, 2025, with a spring-themed finale that brought together the season’s top three bakers: Kim, Adela, and Daniel. After six episodes of themed challenges — including Cake Week, Bread Week, and Pastry Week — the final episode tested every skill the bakers had built across the season. In the end, Kim Goldfeder Clarke was named the winner.

In my opinion, Kim’s win wasn’t just well-earned — it was the result of consistent performance, thoughtful baking, and a quiet confidence that grew with every challenge. From her clean flavours to her intricate designs, Kim’s bakes stood out not because they were flashy, but because they were smart, well-executed, and filled with heart.

While all three finalists brought creativity and skill to the tent, Kim’s final Showstopper, a spring landscape centerpiece, showed why she deserved the title. It wasn’t just about presentation — it was about balance, flavor, and storytelling through food.

My mind is made up — Kim Goldfeder Clarke earned every bit of that cake stand, and her journey on the show was proof that dedication, consistency, and quiet strength can win just as much as bold risks.

Kim’s finale performance showed exactly why she earned the title in The Great American Baking Show

In the finale episode of The Great American Baking Show, the bakers faced three tough rounds: a Signature chocolate tart, a Technical Swedish cinnamon bun (kanelbullar), and a spring-themed Showstopper centerpiece. Each round gave them a chance to show what they had learned — and Kim made the most of it.

Her Signature tart, made with chocolate and coffee and topped with chocolate roses, was a tribute to her mother. While the base was noted as slightly thick, the judges praised the flavour. She was placed second in the Technical, with some feedback about shaping and cinnamon use, but her bake was still strong enough to keep her in the running.

What truly sealed her win, in my opinion, was her Showstopper. Kim created a full spring landscape made up of a cinnamon carrot cake shaped like a basket, a cherry rhubarb pie, and a rosemary focaccia decorated with vegetables.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith praised the concept and execution, especially highlighting the carrot cake as “spot on.” It wasn’t just creative — it was deeply personal and technically sound.

While Adela and Daniel had their strengths, Kim’s overall performance felt the most balanced in The Great American Baking Show. She didn’t just go for impact — she delivered across flavour, concept, and technique. That’s why her win felt complete.

Kim stayed consistent — and true to herself — all season long

From the start of this season of The Great American Baking Show, Kim didn’t try to outshine everyone — she focused on doing each challenge well. In Cake Week, she showed off her skills with layered bakes. In Bread Week, she tackled the technicals with care. And in every Showstopper, she chose concepts that felt meaningful to her, often tying them back to her family or personal story.

In my opinion, this is what made her journey stand out. Kim didn’t rely on theatrics or over-the-top ideas to get attention. Instead, she improved with every challenge, took in the judges’ feedback, and kept delivering quality bakes that showed precision and heart. Even when she didn’t come first in a round, she stayed calm and focused, never losing her identity as a baker.

It’s also worth noting that Kim is a self-taught home baker from Queens, New York. Her growth across the season wasn’t just technical — it was emotional. By the time she stood in the tent during the finale, she didn’t look like someone hoping she belonged there — she looked like someone who had earned it.

My mind is made up — Kim’s win wasn’t just about that last episode. It was about everything she brought to The Great American Baking Show tent, from day one to the very last bake.

Catch the latest season of The Great American Baking Show, currently streaming on The Roku Channel.

