Ben Rathbun health issues and his relationship with Mahogany Roca explored as 90 Day Fiancé star passes away

90 Day Fiancé star Ben Rathbun passed away on Monday, May 19, 2025, at his home in Greencastle, Indiana. According to TMZ report from the same day, Bathbun was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer last year. He was 55 years old at the time of passing. Mahogany was with Rathbun when he died.

Ad

For the unversed, Ben Rathbun starred in season 5 of TLC's popular reality show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (2022). In the show, the then-52-year-old Rathbun was dating his then-22-year-old girlfriend, Mahogany Roca, from South America. The two later got married in 2024.

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca's relationship on 90-Day Fiancé explored

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca (Image via YouTube/@90 Day Fiancé)

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, Ben Rathbun, the father of four, became a fitness model after separating from his wife of 24 years. During the show, Mahogany Roca developed feelings for him after coming across his modeling pictures.

Ad

Trending

In February 2024, the couple appeared on the 90-Day Fiancé spinoff series, 90-Day Diaries. Rathbun and Mahogany stated that they got married a few months earlier, in 2023, but they did not disclose the wedding date.

They said that they had been financially struggling for six months at the time, as Rathbun had lost his primary job as the executive director of the Michigan Lupus Foundation and was selling his blood plasma at the blood bank.

Ad

"I've gone about six months without a really good job and bills have been piling up of course. Things are extremely tight now and I'm doing everything I can right now to pay all the bills and for my next trip to Peru," Rathbun stated in the show.

Ad

In November 2024, 90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty claimed that Rathbun had cirrhosis of the liver and was reportedly hospitalized in Peru before his family shifted him to the US for better treatment.

On December 8, 2024, the blogger reported that Rathbun was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer; they stated that he was too weak to receive chemotherapy and was allegedly reaching out to people to make amends.

Ben Rathbun was arrested in 2020

Ben Rathbun on 90-Day Fiancé (Image via YouTube/@90 Day Fiancé)

According to InTouch Weekly, Ben Rathbun was fired from the Michigan Lupus Foundation in March 2022 after a probation violation. Rathbun told the media outlet he didn't blame the foundation for firing him.

Ad

He said that he was charged with one count of OWAI (operating while ability impaired) and one count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied in September 2020, and it left a bad impression on the board members of the charity.

Rathbun claimed that in September 2020, he tried to help a homeless couple living at a Red Roof Inn, who offered him wine spiked with flubromazolam, a highly potent drug. He stated that he unknowingly drank it and blacked out for 24 hours. The next day, he hit a curb, and the police did a breathalyzer and a blood test, and reportedly found the drug in his system.

Ad

"When I left, I felt so tired I stopped at a hotel for the night and completely lost the next 24 hours. Apparently, they had spiked the drink. The next day, I attempted to drive home and hit the curb disabling my car. The police did a breathalyzer and found no alcohol, but later they did a blood draw at the station and found flubromazolam in my system," Rathbun stated.

Ad

Ben Rathbun is survived by his four kids and wife, Mahogany Roca.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More