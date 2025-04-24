“Can’t really afford on an average salary”— Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary explains why Canadians are selling vacation homes in the US

In a Fox Business interview, which Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary, posted on his official Instagram page on April 23, he spoke about Canadians selling their vacation homes in the US. Kevin discussed the state of the Canadian dollar, and how the upcoming Canadian election was going to change the look of the Canadian dollar in the future.

Ad

"Canadians can't really afford on an average salary of 68000," he said.

Kevin O'Leary is one of the Shark Tank judges who received worldwide acclaim because of the show. His opinions on his areas of expertise, such as finance, business, and politics, are sought after, which is why he keeps appearing on interviews and podcasts to share his extensive knowledge.

In the Fox interview, Kevin also shared the current state of the elections and what influenced the volatility of the poll on a day-to-day basis.

Ad

Trending

More on what Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said about changes in the Canadian dollar

The host of the interview mentioned how the Canadians were giving up their vacation homes in the US, showed a recent Wall Street Journal article talking about it, and mentioned that the Canadian elections were underway.

Ad

Kevin said that the Canadian elections were extraordinary and noted that next Monday they would decide who the Prime Minister would be. Talking about the sale of Canadian homes in the US, Kevin said that it wasn't that they were giving up their homes, it was that the last Canadian administration wiped out the value of the Canadian dollar.

"It's down from parity to $0.70 and below," he added.

Ad

The Shark Tank investor added that this was the reason Canadians couldn't afford the average salary of 68000 to go to Disneyland or go to Florida. He mentioned that they didn't have a currency that was worth anything anymore. Kevin also stated that it was called the "Trudeau Peso" once upon a time, but it hadn't been the same since Trudeau was fired.

"That party basically wiped out a quarter of the population who lived just above or below the poverty line," he stated.

Ad

He believed that it was 10 years of the previous administration that caused the change, and mentioned that "extraordinarily," they had a slight lead in the current polls. He then compared Mark Carney, who is currently a candidate in the Canadian elections, to Justin Trudeau, the country's previous leader.

Ad

The Shark Tank investor noted that Carney ran the Bank of England and said that he believed Carney was Trudeau 2.0. This, he said, was causing a lot of people to wake up, and that was the reason for the volatility in the polls every day.

Lastly, Kevin added that another "extraordinary" thing was that there had never ever been advanced polling that was this high. Explaining the reason for it, Kevin stated that the Canadians were never this motivated.

Ad

"Buku motivated, I think, to make a change," he stated.

Kevin captioned the post, mentioning again that Trudeau turned the Canadian dollar into "Trudeau Peso," which was causing the Canadians to sell their vacation homes in the US. He also stated that the upcoming election was about survival. The Canadians, according to him, were waking up so fast, with a massive incoming change.

For more updates on Shark Tank judge, Kevin O'Leary, fans can follow his official Instagram account, @kevinolearytv.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More