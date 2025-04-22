"They're expensive" – Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary reveals why people don't have kids early

Kevin O’Leary, entrepreneur and prominent investor best known for his role on the business reality show Shark Tank, recently addressed the economic challenges associated with starting a family. In a video posted to his official Instagram account on April 21, O’Leary discussed the topic during an interview with Fox News.

He responded to a question about the U.S. government's proposed policies aimed at boosting the national birth rate, including baby bonuses and fertility planning.

"You know, at the end of the day here, the reason people don't have kids earlier, they're expensive."

O’Leary explained that many people delay having kids because of bigger economic issues like the high cost of living and education.

During the Fox News segment, which O’Leary shared on Instagram, the host asked about recent discussions from former President Donald Trump’s team regarding policies to raise the U.S. birth rate. In response, the Shark Tank investor pointed to financial strain as a primary reason people are waiting longer to start families.

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that economic constraints play a more significant role than cultural or personal preferences. O’Leary added that the situation mirrors global concerns, noting that even China has faced questions about whether it can feed its growing population.

“Even the Chinese for a while started to think, wait a second, how do we feed all these people?” he said.

O’Leary tied this issue to the broader context of economic shifts and tariff policies, suggesting that geopolitical developments also influence family planning trends. He also reflected on his own family and the timing of parenthood. “I’m having a really interesting narrative with my own kids,” O’Leary shared, discussing how personal experience has shaped his perspective.

“What you learn in life, which is kind of crazy, is when you get older, you realize you wish you had your kids earlier.”

Despite his financial success, O’Leary acknowledged that raising children involves complex financial planning. “You try to figure out the economics of it,” he said, before concluding with a personal insight:

“Family is the best thing you can get in America. And you want to have them early. And, you know, if I could go back in time, I would have had them a decade earlier.”

Kevin O’Leary on managing finances with family

O’Leary’s advice on family matters doesn’t stop at parenting. The Shark Tank star has consistently emphasized financial independence within personal relationships. In another Fox News interview clip shared on his Instagram, he warned against merging finances with a spouse.

“What I tell everybody to do in a relationship is: Have your own account, your own credit card — never merge your finances together,” O’Leary said. “I don’t care how in love you are, you keep your account to yourself.”

He believes that financial autonomy helps protect individuals from potential credit damage and ensures each partner retains their financial identity. He also applies a structured approach to dealing with extended family financial requests. In a YouTube video, O’Leary explained his “one-time gift” strategy.

Instead of entering into long-term financial commitments with family, he offers a single, no-strings-attached gift. For example, if a relative asked him for $150,000 to open a restaurant, he might instead offer a one-time $50,000 gift.

He made it clear that the money he gives to family isn’t a loan. However, there’s one condition—they must agree never to ask for financial help again.

The Shark Tank star explained that this method helps protect both his finances and family harmony. Repeated requests for money, he said, can create tension. It can even make gatherings like Thanksgiving dinner uncomfortable.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 pm EST.

