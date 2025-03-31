Cardi B is all praises for Baddies Midwest season 6's Big Lex and Ivori: Reports

Rap artist Cardi B made explicit comments about Zeus Network's Baddies Midwest stars Big Lex and Ivori during a March 17, 2025, Instagram Live session. During the stream, she praised the cast members Big Lex and Ivori.

Ad

"They both could run a train on me. Ivori and Lex, one of them could suck my p***y, the other one could suck my t***ies." Cardi told her live audience.

In response, Ivori, from her official Instagram handle @ivori_babu, reshared the clip of @baddiesmidwesttea where Cardi B praised both stars. In the caption of the story, Ivori wrote, “Yoooo Cardi!!! Come get this work. I love you”.

Ad

Trending

The Instagram Live session occurred amid Cardi's ongoing divorce proceedings from August 2024, recent public appearances with NFL player Stefon Diggs in Miami and New York City, and work on her upcoming album.

Baddies Midwest executive producer confirms Cardi B following show

Expand Tweet

Ad

The March 17, 2025, livestream wasn’t the first time Cardi B was seen appreciating both stars. On January 27, 2025, Baddies Midwest executive producer Natalie Nunn reported details about Cardi's longstanding interest in the show through a social media post.

Nunn's statement detailed Cardi's specific appreciation for Big Lex and Ivori's performances in the series. In a video shared by ZeusNetworkTea on X on January 27, Nunn shared:

"We partied. We brought the New Year in with Cardi B, and Cardi B was like, 'I love the Baddies.' I went over when we were having a little conversation for a second. And she's like, 'I love Big Lex.'...She also said she loves Ivori, but she definitely had her favorites."

Ad

Cardi B was potentially watching the show's episode 21, as it aired just the day before.

What happened in Baddies Midwest season 6 episode 21

Ad

The March 16, 2025, episode of Baddies Midwest, titled "911," centered on multiple conflicts within the cast during their Hawaii trip. The episode continued from the previous week's cliffhanger between Ahna Mac and Summer. Their initial confrontation escalated when Ahna threw a water bottle at Summer's face.

The situation intensified later when Ahna ambushed Summer at a gelato spot, hitting her with an ice cream cone and taking her wig. A separate conflict emerged between Biggie and Nunu, stemming from disagreements about punctuality and accountability.

Ad

The pair later attempted to resolve their issues to focus on enjoying Hawaii. However, the peace proved short-lived when Jela and Nunu engaged in a physical altercation at a club later that evening.

The Baddies Midwest episode also highlighted growing tensions between the show's original cast members and newer additions. Natalie Nunn addressed these divisions by meeting separately with the newcomers, attempting to reduce escalating conflicts. The cast traveled in separate vehicles to events, with each group expressing their grievances about the other side.

Ad

About Cardi B

Ad

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar on October 11, 1992, in the Bronx, New York, Cardi B gained musical recognition with Bodak Yellow in 2017. As per Britannica, her achievements include becoming the first solo female rapper to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album with Invasion of Privacy.

Her musical career includes significant hits like I Like It and WAP, with the latter setting streaming records upon release.

Beyond music, Cardi made her film debut in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez. Her discography includes collaborations with artists ranging from Megan Thee Stallion to K-pop group BLACKPINK. Recent releases include Up (2021) and Hot Shit (2022).

Ad

Her marriage to Offset lasted seven years, and they share three children, with their latest child being born after her August 2024 divorce filing. Currently, she is reportedly working on her first full-length release since her Grammy-winning debut album.

Baddies Midwest is airing on Zues Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback