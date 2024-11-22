"Clearly fake!!"— The Real Housewives of Orange County fans react to Tamra and Shannon hugging at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 concluded with a final part of the reunion special. The segment, which was hosted by Andy Cohen saw Jennifer Pedranti get questioned about her saying she didn't "subscribe" to Tamra Judge's "mean girl" behavior.

Several cast members including Emily Simpson felt that Jenn had different standards for people as she was okay with Alexis Bellino's behavior towards Shannon Beador. As the conversation continued, Andy brought up Shannon and Tamra's friendship as he noticed Tamra subtly defend Shannon throughout the reunion.

Shannon got emotional about her turbulent past with her friend and the two hugged it out. The cast members told each other they missed one another and teared up. Fans of the show reacted to the "frenemies" hugging" it out and were divided in their opinion. One person wrote on X:

"Tamra and Shannon's hug was clearly fake!!"

"tamra realized she played it too far to the left and she has a job to secure. i’ll give her her -0.01’s for affirming shannon against alexis’ lies. hold the hug though," a fan commented.

"This is what the hug between Shannon and Tamra was giving TO ME. It’s for the show and Shannon isn’t going to be accepting that woman as a friend," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reacted to Shannon forgiving Tamra:

"Shannon, please remember that Alexis was emboldened by Tamra and Heather. You deserve better! Be strong," a person wrote.

"Shannon please do not forgive Tamra & continue a friendship or relationship with her. She will say she is sorry & then just do it all over again, I mean we have watched 20yrs of the same behavior from her. You deserve much better in a friend," a fan commented.

"Shannon needs to be VERY careful & meticulous when moving forward with Tamra. Do NOT trust her as she did. Keep it quite surface level. Tamra is not trustworthy & will turn on her again when presented an opportunity. Be amicable & social friends, not deep ones," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 said:

"The ending of #RHOC is actually pathetic. Icing out the two realest housewives and Tamra kissing Shannon’s a** to stay on the show… even though she’s probably only interesting if she’s being a d*ck to Shannon," a person wrote.

"Tamra is apologizing to Shannon because public opinion failed to support her antics," a fan commented.

Shannon and Tamra make amends during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reunion part 3

In The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18's reunion part 3, Andy Cohen asked Tamra about her friendship with Alexis and her ongoing feud with Tamra Judge.

The RHOC star explained her friendship with Alexis was just between the two of them. She added that when she found out about her and John's relationship, she texted Shannon, informing her of the same.

Shannon revealed that amongst other things, Tamra had told her to "grow up" and the latter defended herself and said Shannon was saying "bad things" about her. Andy Cohen interjected and said he observed Tamra "quickly defending" Shannon and The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 star said she appreciated the support.

Shannon got emotional as she said Tamra didn't "defame" Jim Bellino when the conversation of his lawsuit against the two of them came up. She further said that Tamra had watched the video of what John Jannsen had said about her and that Tamra was "acknowledging" Shannon's emotions by giving her looks.

"I'm gonna give you a hug right now," Shannon said.

The two The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 cast members embraced one another as Tamra told Shannon she missed her and asked if they could try to "move on." She explained that she was "so hurt" and knew that Shanon was hurt as well and going through "a lot."

"I was harsh to you and I apologize but I miss — I miss us," Tamra added.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County reacted to the hug online and were not convinced Tamra was being genuine.

Fans can stream episodes of RHOC season 18 on Peacock.

