"Cutest and most unproblematic" — Perfect Match fans hope Stevan and Alara win

Perfect Match season 2 finale is set to air on Friday, June 21, 2024. The reality dating show features celebrities from the unscripted Netflix universe mingling and forming connections. In the finale, the cast will vote for one couple who will win the current season.

Ahead of the season finale, fans of the show took to social media to declare who they thought could win the show and a majority felt Stevan (Too Hot to Handle) and Alara (Dated and Related) were the best couple on the show. One person wrote on X:

"The only couple that deserves to win #perfectmatch are Alara & Stevan, props to them for being the cutest and most unproblematic couple on the show."

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Stevan and Alara are the only options to win. No one else should even be considered. Don't piss me off. #perfectmatch," another person wrote.

"You know what? I won’t be mad if Stevan & Alara wins the entire thing, they seem like they genuinely care about each other #perfectmatch," a fan mentioned.

While most of the Perfect Match season 2 fans rooted for Steven-Alara based on their chemistry on the show, one netizen called the rest of the couples "embarrassing."

"Just give Stevan & Alara the win. The rest of these couples are embarrassing. And a lot of these men should be ashamed of themselves. & also Elys too. Ick behavior. #perfectmatch," a fan wrote.

"Alara dated Kaz’s twin brother(Keiran) on the dated and related show. Kaz brought Alara in to the perfect match house and now I am 100% sure Alara and Stevan will win. She is a real one #perfectmatch," another fan wrote.

"At this point I’m just hoping these 2 win the show and end up together. Alara posted this photo with Stevan 6h ago and there’s another one from 4 days ago. I’m rooting for them. #perfectmatch," a person wrote online.

On the other hands, some fans also believed another couple, Tolu (The Trust) and Chris (Dated and Related) would potentially be the winners:

"My girl Tolú is in love. I love how she's being expressive. I think Chris is truly sorry. I love them thou. I hope they win. #perfectmatch," one person wrote.

"I am not delusional enough to think this is a show full of genuine people, however Tolu and Chris connection is the only time I've ever felt two people on there legit like each other. This could alllll change in the next episodes tho lol," another person commented.

Stevan and Alara's Perfect Match season 2 journey explored

Stevan entered the Perfect Match villa on day 1 and matched with Micah Lussier, however, he later switched partners with Kaz Bishop and paired with Xanthi Perdikomatis. After winning the second compatibility challenge, Micah and Kaz sent Stevan on a date with newcomer Alara and the two formed a connection.

As the show progressed, the two continued their relationship. Despite being sent on dates with various people, they chose to keep coupling up and became known as one of the most "unproblematic" couples on Perfect Match season 2.

The two won their first compatibility challenge in episode 6, titled Eye to Eye, and brought in Melinda and Holly. In the same episode, Stevan asked Alara to be his match again and told the cameras that it felt like they were "married." He told her that he knew she was the one for him the first day she entered Perfect Match and didn't want to go with anyone else.

In the following episode, Micah and Kaz sent Alara on a date with Nigel (Too Hot To Handle) and Stevan on a date with Brittan (Too Hot To Handle). Despite mingling with the newcomers, the couple came back to one another. Their journey on the show has been comparatively obstacle-free.

After watching the episodes of the dating show, fans took to social media to cheer the couple on. They believed they could possibly win the show. Apart from Steven-Alara, some fans supported another pair, Tolu and Chris.

Tune in on Friday, June 21, 2024 to watch the season finale of Perfect Match season 2.