"Deeper conversations" - Love Is Blind’s Ollie Sutherland and Amber Desiree confirm engagement in season 8 reunion

Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Ollie Sutherland announced their engagement during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion aired on March 9, 2025. The couple met while filming the upcoming Perfect Match season 3, premiering in summer 2025, making them the first couple formed between contestants from different versions of Love Is Blind.

AD appeared on season 6 of the US version, while Ollie participated in season 1 of the UK edition. When asked by the hosts during the reunion if the Love is Blind franchise played any role in their relationship foundation, Ollie stated:

"I think, yeah, definitely. Even as early on as when we were on Perfect Match, I noticed that we were having the deeper conversations, the more important conversations, talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life."

He continued:

"I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the beautiful relationship we have now, and I definitely attribute a lot of that to our experiences on Love Is Blind."

Their engagement was revealed through footage showing Ollie proposing on a beach during Perfect Match filming.

AD Smith finds love with Love Is Blind UK star after heartbreak with Clay

The couple sat together on stage as hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey asked about their current lives. AD mentioned her new podcast, "What's the Reality?" before they introduced a promotional clip for the upcoming Perfect Match season.

Instead of a standard promo, viewers saw footage of Ollie leading AD to a secluded beach area where he dropped to one knee. He expressed feelings about their relationship, calling her his best friend and love of his life before asking her to marry him. AD responded with excitement, immediately accepting his proposal before sharing a kiss with her new fiancé.

AD also admitted to being completely surprised by the proposal, while Ollie revealed he had been planning it for several months. The couple had previously sparked romance rumors after being spotted dining together in Mexico following Perfect Match filming, but they had never confirmed their relationship publicly until this moment.

The couple first connected while filming season 3 of Perfect Match, Netflix's dating show that brings together contestants from various reality programs. This season, scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2025, will feature their relationship development from their first meeting to falling in love.

Previous Love Is Blind journeys

AD's journey on Love Is Blind season 6 ended in heartbreak when Clay Gravesande said no at the altar. Throughout their time on the show, the couple appeared to have a strong connection, with Clay proposing in the pods after several deep conversations.

After their engagement, the couple faced challenges around Clay's commitment issues stemming from family history. Despite these hurdles, AD remained committed to their relationship and arrived at their wedding day expecting to get married. Clay's last-minute decision to say "I don't" left AD shocked and emotional.

During the season 6 reunion, AD firmly closed the door on any potential reconciliation with Clay. She expressed that she had given everything to the relationship and stated she would not consider giving him another chance. AD mentioned that Clay knew he didn't want to get married but proceeded to the altar anyway, causing her unnecessary pain.

Ollie's experience on Love Is Blind UK season 1 followed a similar path. He formed a strong connection with Demi Brown in the pods, leading to his proposal and her acceptance. The couple faced several obstacles during their pre-wedding period, with doubts growing as their wedding day approached.

At the altar, Demi ultimately decided not to marry Ollie, saying "I do not" when asked if she would take him as her husband. Despite this rejection, Ollie initially remained hopeful about continuing their relationship outside the show's format. However, during the UK reunion, both confirmed they had ended things permanently.

Following his split from Demi, Ollie briefly dated fellow Love Is Blind UK participant Sharlotte Ritchie, per PEOPLE magazine (March 9, 2025). This relationship also ended after a short period, leaving Ollie single until meeting AD on Perfect Match.

Fans can watch the Love is Blind season 8 reunion on Netflix.

